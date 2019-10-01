Innovator Sureline Systems Announces Upgrades For Award-Winning DR Solutions

We believe these add substantial benefits for our customers allowing them to protect efficiently and reliably to public clouds or between clouds.” — George Symons, COO, Sureline Systems, Inc.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An innovative leader in enterprise-class cloud migration and disaster recovery solutions, Sureline today announced a series of new features for their patented and award-winning SUREedgeDR solutions which support physical and virtual servers, and cloud disaster recovery initiatives.These enhancements further demonstrate Sureline’s ongoing commitment to product development to ensure it is delivering the most robust solutions in response to customers’ demands for enterprise-class software that allows them to protect servers and applications in new infrastructures, further enhancing their competitive advantage in their chosen markets.Key features in this latest release include:• Storage Managemento Delivers the ability to increase the size of the deduplicated data store; advantageous when a project outgrows its initially allocated resourceso Automated cleanup of the data store when images are deleted or no longer necessary based on retention policy.• Manual Replicationo Provides the ability for the user to manually start an image transfer; this is specifically useful when customer’s network downtime has caused all re-tries to expire• VM Hardeningo Enhanced and expanded security-related hardening of the SUREedge VM.• Expanded support to include protection of RedHat and Centos 7.X operating systems and Oracle Linux operating systems“We are very excited to announce these new improvements to the core SUREedge DR product,” said George Symons, COO, Sureline Systems , Inc. “We believe these add substantial benefits for our customers allowing them to protect efficiently and reliably to public clouds or between clouds.”Unique capabilities in the SUREedgeplatform include an agentless architecture for ease of installation and minimal impact on production servers, a plan driven UI that allows tens, hundreds or thousands of servers to be migrated in an automated process, and automated transformations so that the migrated VMs are ready to run on the target hypervisor. The software is easy to deploy, highly scalable, hardware and hypervisor agnostic.



