dammabis Launches Cannabis Digital Asset Management System to Serve Industry

Company Develops Cost Effective Methods for Cannabis Businesses to Secure, Store and Manage Rich Media Assets – Images, Video, Logos and Marketing Materials.

We're amazed by innovative content that cannabis companies create to produce powerful digital marketing campaigns. A factor that slows content development is the inability to find their media assets."” — Frank DeCarlo, Founder and CEO

PEAPACK , NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peapack, New Jersey (October 2, 2019) – The cannabis industry, also known as “cannabusiness,” is creatively using its digital assets to build brand loyalty, connect with a diverse client base and develop strategic alliances. Fast-growing cannabis companies are producing huge volumes of rich media content to continually create their brand, packaging and to connect with their clients online and through social and digital media marketing. While these companies are rapidly developing their content, many are seeking more cost-effective systems to organize, manage, store and retrieve as well as protect their valuable digital assets.The recently launched dammabis Company has the answer. The company’s name blend together the words Digital Asset Management (DAM) and cannabis, which is the industry that dammabis is focused on serving. DAM is a business process that provides companies with a centralized private SaaS solution to store and manage their digital assets. DAM is also an infrastructure that provides the capability to rapidly identify, locate and retrieve a rights-cleared specific digital asset or collection of similar content elements.For example, a rapidly growing cannabis company may have its valuable digital content stored on a variety of servers, laptops and smartphones usually in multiple locations. As well, unsecure resources like Dropbox and Google Drive may provide sharing files online, it is for casual files and not sensitive ones needing search criteria to dig through.Often a company’s marketing team is unsure how to quickly locate and organize these critical assets, and a professional may spend hours searching for and retrieving content. Then, the company a needs to confirm the digital rights and use permissions, a process which also consumes much time.DAM provides cannabis companies with a reliable and secure, cloud-based repository for all of their digital assets and rights to ensure that you don’t watch your assets ‘go up in smoke’. The heart of the dammabis system is highly scalable - software as service (SaaS) technology that organizes, stores, retrieves and distributes multimedia content. The software also manages digital rights and restricts access based on the user’s permission level. The cannabis company’s marketing team, staff or executives may access the full range of media 24/7 from just about any location using a web-based browser.According to Frank DeCarlo, founder and CEO of dammabis, “We’re amazed by innovative content that cannabis companies have created to produce powerful digital marketing campaigns. One factor that slows down content development is the creative team’s inability to rapidly find and access their media assets. But that’s where dammabis and its services only begins, as it can catalog cultivators’ photography and product information, secure and store signage for a dispensary and franchise content, lab testing procedures, farming and harvesting instructional videos, etc., where content is used and where we can help solve the core ‘findability and rights’ problems. Our goal is to help our clients overcome these common barriers so that they may significantly boost their productivity while reducing costs; thus avoiding the purchase of duplicate content and at the same time streamline workflows to increase ROI significantly.”Mr. DeCarlo and the dammabis team are willing to review a cannabis company’s media content and make recommendations on how to best manage those assets. A simplified review and analysis takes about 30 minutes and this limited assessment is being offered free of charge for the first ten companies that respond to this offer. Often, dammabis connects with prospective clients using web-enabled video conferencing platform. Following the briefing, Mr. DeCarlo will provide a recommendation about how a cannabis company’s team may access its brand assets 95 percent faster than is possible with its current methods.Mr. DeCarlo explained that DAM is a set of database records containing metadata tags that identify each file. The metatags sort content by its format (JPEG, PDF, audio or video) and enhances a team’s ability to “search” for an asset. The better the tags, the better the search! The tags also describe the asset content, who owns it and rights of access.“Typically, our clients save more than 100 hours per person annually by replacing their current media storage and retrieval methods with our streamlined infrastructure,” Mr. DeCarlo said.Companies may request a demo and analysis of their practices of storing and retrieving media assets by contacting Mr. DeCarlo directly at frank@dammabis.com or visiting https://dammabis.com/contact-us dammabis’ parent company, RPR Graphics, has been creating and managing digital as well as analog assets for more than six decades. RPR serves large, national retailers, major pharmaceutical businesses and small businesses. Both dammabis and RPR share deep experience assisting in-house creative teams as well as marketing and brand management groups.About dammabisBased in Peapack, N.J., dammabis offers an efficient, affordable means for cannabis companies to arrange for the secure storage, organizing and retrieval of the full range of media assets and safeguarding digital rights through a Digital Asset Management (DAM) software system.

