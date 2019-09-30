FINDING LIGHT: Journeys Through the Looking Glass Exhibition October 1st-29th

A stunning collection of wildlife photography by Cindy Jones

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, DC - Finding Light: Journeys Through the Looking Glass by Cindy Jones, a stunning collection of wildlife photography from around the world, will be on display at The Martha Spak Gallery at the Wharf from October 1st - October 29th 2019. The Martha Spak Gallery is located at 60 District Square, SW at The Wharf.

In a short period of time, Cindy Jones has cultivated a passionate online following with her striking, distinct approach to wildlife photography. The first exhibition for this talented photographer, the show features a wide variety of birds – many of them rare – in addition to other extraordinary creatures ranging from cheetahs to leopards, lions, giraffes, and elephants. Her images are at once dynamically full of motion and emotion, while also being uncommonly serene and tranquil. By capturing these contrasting elements in an elegant, singular approach, her work offers a refreshing new take on the medium of wildlife photography.

Beyond this, the backstory of Cindy’s journey into the world of photography is undeniably remarkable and inspiring. The show is titled Finding Light in part because of the unbelievable origin story of her relationship with the photographic art form. In June of 2014, as her son was hospitalized and fighting for his life in Santa Barbara, California, she needed something to fill the spaces between the seemingly endless surgeries and hospital visits. So, she picked up a camera, and that is where this story begins. Without knowing it, she was soon launched on an artistic journey over the next five years that has taken her around the world– from Iceland to Costa Rica, Tanzania to Nepal, and everywhere in between. Out of one of the toughest, darkest periods of her life bloomed a truly incredible tale of discovering beauty and light from the depths of grief and adversity.

Her exceptional images of birds in particular quickly garnered her a passionate online following of over 25,000 Instagram followers (@cindyjones324) and this show marks the debut of her work in a physical space, with a collection of previously unseen images that transcend the norms of traditional wildlife photography with their delicate, intimate approach.

A native of the Washington DC area, Cindy Jones is the former President of the Board of National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) and currently on the Board of Trustees.

*A portion of all proceeds will be donated to The Audubon Society.

For media inquires please email victoria@vmpublicrelations.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.