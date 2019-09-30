When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: September 30, 2019
Product Type: Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria monocytogenes
Company Name: Consider Bardwell Farms
Product Description: Dorset, Slyboboro and Experience Cheeses

Consider Bardwell Farm, LLC of West Pawlet, Vermont, is recalling the following cheeses:

Product Name Unit Size Comments Product Code Product Dates Slyboro 2 pound wheel Units per case: 2 Case dimensions: 12”x 6”x 4” Gross case weight: 4 lb Pallet boxes per layer (TI): 24 Pallet number of tiers (HI): 12 Cases per pallet: 288 All in your possession 4/28/2019 until present Dorset 2.5 pound wheel Units per case: 4 Case dimensions: 8”x 8”x10” Gross case weight: 10 lb Pallet boxes per layer (TI): 30 Pallet number of tiers (HI): 8 Cases per pallet: 240 All in your possession 4/28/2019 until present Experience Three quarters pound square Units per case: 8 Case dimensions: 12”x 6”x 4” Gross case weight: 4 lb Pallet boxes per layer (TI): 24 Pallet number of tiers (HI): 12 Cases per pallet: 288 All in your possession 4/28/2019 until present

These products have been distributed in: CA, MA, NY, TX, VT.

These products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with these products. This is a voluntary and precautionary recall initiated by Consider Bardwell Farm. The contamination was discovered by routine testing of finished products and the manufacturing environment.

Consumers who have purchased products listed in the above table are urged to return these products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 802-645-9928

Company Contact Information:

Consider Bardwell Farm 802-645-9928 (8:00 AM until 5:00 PM) foodsafety@considerbardwellfarm.com