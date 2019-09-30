FarEastFlora.com Malaysia poised to deliver best-in-class customer experience using Crux Labs UC platform for SMEs

This technology transformation will help FarEastFlora.com improve gift and flower delivery experience while making over 50% savings in monthly telecom rentals.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based telecom start-up Crux Labs, announced the successful deployment of their Unified Communications (UC) product, Crux LX, at Singapore’s No. 1 online florist FarEastFlora.com and it’s Malaysia-based subsidiaries Floristika.com.my and FarEastFlora.com.my . Often touted as a “Call Centre-in-a-Box”, two units of Crux LX, deployed one in each country office, have replaced older analogue office communication and call centre solution, and interconnected the office departments, retail outlets and field staff between both countries, and poised to improve overall customer experience from order to delivery.

FarEastFlora.com decided to implement Crux LX with Singtel’s Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunk service in Singapore and with Telekom Malaysia’s SIP trunk service in Malaysia, making it starkly different from their erstwhile communication equipment with Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) lines in both countries, that guzzled power and money to maintain. Adoption of Crux LX with SIP trunk service has induced over 50% savings in their monthly overall telecom rentals. Crux LX allows extension mobility whereby users could download a free app on their smartphones or laptops/desktops helping improve staff productivity as well as work-life balance. With the ability to record and monitor calls, they are now able to train staff to deliver better quality of service. This has also helped them gauge client expectations proactively with fewer escalations and quick resolution to issues.

“Crux is highly cost effective and amazingly stable and reliable for its size. At first glance, we could not believe that this palm-sized micro-server could replace our bulky rack-based server that we had been using for about a decade. However, a quick trial with Crux proved that it could not only manage our load but enabled various other useful features that could help improve our end customer experience while saving operation costs.”, said Ryan Chioh, Managing Director of FarEastFlora.com Pte. Ltd. He added, “The call centre feature of Crux in particular is impressive and extremely cost effective, unlike many cloud-based solutions with recurring charges that are per agent and per month. The ease of use and low cost of ownership were critical factors for me to switch over to Crux. As a business with call centre support, call clarity is very important to us and Crux does not disappoint. Another key feature that we were sold on is the voice recording feature which allows us to listen back to conversations so that we can improve via service training for our staff. This has proven to be quite invaluable. We have now deployed two Crux boxes in Singapore and Malaysia. Crux Labs team has paired them together such that staff can call either of our overseas offices without any IDD charges! Needless to say, we are very happy with Crux and recommend it to any SME business.”

“When I first visited FarEastFlora.com to introduce them to Crux, I was pleasantly surprised to see the extent of technology being used by them. I did not expect them to have a mini-Data Center of their own and having seen the benefits of keeping up with technology developments, an innate desire to upgrade communication technology as well. We are proud and humbled to have been entrusted by FarEastFlora.com with this digital transformation across both country offices.They are a great addition to our growing list of customers,” said Rohit Gupta, Founder & CEO of Crux Labs Pte. Ltd.

About FarEastFlora.com

FarEastFlora.com® is Singapore’s leading online florist that offers a wide range of over 1,000 all occasion flower bouquets, floral arrangements, plants, gifts and hampers. Established in 1999 as an extension of Far East Flora Pte. Ltd., FarEastFlora.com is an e-commerce company with retail stores conveniently located at Thomson Road and City Square Mall. Through constant innovation and commitment to service excellence, FarEastFlora.com has since anchored itself as a local e-commerce pioneer and the authority on all things floral. Aspiring to become a regional florist and brand, the company has made acquisitions in other parts of Asia. FarEastFlora.com’s first overseas e-commerce venture was in Hong Kong in 2006, followed shortly with a one-stop premium floriculture centre and e-commerce venture, Floristika.com.my, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2011. As a member florist of Interflora, FarEastFlora.com delivers gifts and flowers to over 150 countries.

For more information, visit www.FarEastFlora.com, www.FarEastFlora.com.my, www.Floristika.com.my

About Crux Labs

Crux Labs Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based technology company focused on building products that aim to simplify technology in an innovative yet cost effective way using open-source software and hardware. Crux LX, Crux Labs’ first product, is an on-prem all-in-one wireless telephony solution that has in-built wireless router, storage up to 1TB, full-feature IP-PBX, support for unified communications and SIP security. Crux LX is registered with IMDA and certified by Singtel and StarHub in Singapore, amongst other telecom operators globally. In January 2018, Crux LX became one of the 26 successful hardware-based crowd-funded ideas on Kickstarter from Singapore, and one of the very few in b2b segment.

For more information, visit www.crux-labs.com

Media Contacts

Mr. Chris Kok, Marketing Manager

FarEastFlora.com Pte. Ltd.

+65 6251 2323

chris.kok@fareastflora.com



