Eastcom Systems and Crux Labs launch a powerful “Call Analytics and Accounting-in-a-box” solution for SMEs and Hotels

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based Eastcom Systems Pte. Ltd., a leading global provider of automated and real time data monitoring solutions, and Crux Labs Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based maker of an SME-focused VoIP solution, are embarking on a long-term strategic relationship to simplify a turnkey voice and billing solution for SMEs and hotels. Eastcom Systems’ popular call accounting and analytics solution, TelCAAP™ and Crux Labs’ flagship on-prem digital voice platform, Crux LX™, will connect to TelCAAP™ as-a-service over cloud. The solution will enable SME offices, boutique hotels and hotel chains to draw most value from an integrated digital voice solution and expand its capabilities for call analytics and billing—all in one box.

Often dubbed as a “call-centre-in-a-box”, Crux LX™ is an all-in-one IP-PBX and Unified Communications product uniquely designed for SME needs. With support for most enterprise-features and each unit capable of connecting up to 250 users globally, Crux LX™ is one of the most feature-rich and cost-efficient voice platforms for SMEs. Ever since its launch at CommunicAsia 2018, Crux LX™ has been gaining traction with SMEs globally as well as Voluntary Welfare Organizations (VWO) in Singapore.

Eastcom Systems’ TelCAAP™ (Telephone Call Accounting & Auditing Package) is the industry standard in call accounting solution for enterprises. Designed to ensure full PBX telecom life cycle management, it allows organizations to have complete control over their PBX usage and consumption.

Complementing Crux LX™ with a billing feature, which currently offers Call Detail Records (CDR), the new solution offers a cost-effective call accounting and billing capability based on the CDRs in Crux LX™, making it a cost-effective turnkey solution for businesses. This strategic digital transformation commitment of Eastcom Systems and Crux Labs combines the niche capabilities of both the companies to offer a uniquely blended solution to enable more SME customers in the IP telephony arena.

“We have developed Crux LX™ as an enterprise-quality voice solution that houses internal storage, management software, security and networking capabilities. It is largely plug-n-play, which makes it attractive for SMEs to deploy and manage on-premises, without incurring a recurring cost. With this collaboration with Eastcom Systems, it has been possible to merge two independent powerful capabilities into a value offering for our clients”, said Rohit Gupta, Founder & CEO of Crux Labs.

“We have been successful in selling our solutions to enterprises and have been keen to make a start with SMEs. We met with Crux Labs during CommunicAsia last year and found it to be a perfect fit for SMEs who are aiming to further their digital transformation without breaking the bank. Crux LX™ is nimble yet able to deliver all enterprise-quality features and capture audit-ready call details to integrate well with our TelCAAP™ solution to generate intelligent reports and bills. Their solution offering is exactly what we were searching for, and they were able to customize it to our customer’s needs. This will be a boon for SME companies, boutique hotels and hotel chains,” said V Ramasubramanian, Founder & CEO of Eastcom Systems.



About Eastcom Systems:

Eastcom Systems Pte. Ltd. is a leading global provider of automated and real time data monitoring solutions. For more than 18 years, Eastcom Systems has delivered its unique solutions to large and medium size enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies and government institutions. Eastcom Systems’ customers and partners rely on its leading-edge cost management solutions – Costimiser – to help maximize profitability and drive bottom line savings. Headquartered in Singapore, Eastcom Systems has a network of qualified channel partners globally.

For more information, visit www.eastcom-systems.com

About Crux Labs:

Crux Labs Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based technology company focused on building products that aim to simplify technology in an innovative yet cost effective way using open-source software and hardware. Crux LX™, Crux Labs’ first product, is an on-prem all-in-one wireless telephony solution that has in-built wireless router, storage up to 1TB, full-feature IP-PBX, support for unified communications and SIP security. Crux LX™ is registered with IMDA and certified by Singtel and StarHub in Singapore, amongst other telecom operators globally. In January 2018, Crux LX™ became one of the 26 successful hardware-based crowd-funded ideas on Kickstarter from Singapore, and one of the very few in B2B segment.

For more information, visit www.crux-labs.com

