Marketing to Mums’ McCarter Presents Marketing to Chinese Moms at M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

7 Must-Know Marketing Insights About Chinese Mothers & How To Tap Into This Burgeoning Market

We’ll help marketers navigate through the potential pitfalls of selling products and services to Chinese mothers.” — Katrina McCarter, Founder & CEO, Marketing to Mums

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drawing on the research from her latest book, The Mother of All Opportunities, Australia’s Katrina McCarter, Founder & CEO of Marketing to Mums , will show marketers at M2Moms® how to effectively market to Chinese mothers. In her presentation titled “The China Opportunity; 7 Things You Need to Know About Marketing to Chinese Mothers”, McCarter will also share examples of brands who are enjoying considerable success with Chinese mothers. M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms Conference will be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. It is presented by Fordham’s Center for Positive Marketing (CPM) and attended by national and global brand marketing executives to learn how to achieve better business with women and moms.Chinese Moms Differ from American MomsMcCarter who will be joined in her presentation by Dawn Lerman, Ph.D., Executive Director of the CPM at Fordham’s Gabelli School of Business, and via video from China’s Yi Xie, Founder, Yiswind Institute of Multicultural Education, points out that the behaviors and motivations of Chinese mothers differ significantly from American mothers. McCarter said, “The existing strategies of most brands simply won’t work in China. We’ll help marketers navigate through the potential pitfalls of selling products and services to Chinese mothers. We’ll get them up to speed with all they need to know about this highly educated, career focused, and technology powered generation of mothers. We’ll present successful examples of leading baby brands who are enjoying considerable traction in China. “Moms and Technology“Katrina’s presentation is ‘can’t miss’ for every brand in the audience. It’s a huge opportunity. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,” according to Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “This year we’re also focusing on tech. We’re featuring multiple sessions on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook/Instagram, YouTube Kids, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, JetBlack, and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll explore how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”More 2019 Highlights:“We’re also looking at how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. It includes timely new presentations on the very real differences between millennial moms and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women. And we’re seeing how micro-insights help marketers increase their research ROI and get the most out of their data and info.Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work. In keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”Katrina McCarter Bio:Katrina McCarterFounder/CEO, Marketing to MumsKatrina is founder and CEO of Marketing to Mums, a marketing and research consultancy in Melbourne, Australia. She is a marketing strategist who specializes in understanding mothers as a powerful market sector, through experience and research.Katrina is the author of best-selling book, Marketing to Mums and the just released The Mother of All Opportunities. She is highly regarded for her creative growth strategies and her ability to negotiate strategic partnerships to increase sales and profits in selling to mums. An award-winning businesswoman and mother of three, Katrina is a sought-after international speaker and a regular contributor to business media.M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Healthline, Foursquare, WongDoody, GfK, The Motherboard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, Tinybeans, Incite, The Female Factor, The Pepper Miller Group, Edison Research, BuzzFeed, Millennial Ad Network, Foundry 360 at Meredith, Snippies, Tiny Tutus and Destination Maternity. M2Momsis proud to support The First 1,000 Days.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019, Pope Auditorium at Fordham UniversityFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.comM2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC.



