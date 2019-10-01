Council Members Across Wards Celebrate Small Business Impact in Washington, D.C.

D.C. City Council joins local non-profit to highlight small businesses innovation and sustainability.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, D.C. – October 1, 2019 – At a time when small businesses are more profitable than ever, the outlook for their success in Washington, D.C. is strong. Government resources coupled with non-profit and private sector efforts for small business funding and resources have made the metropolitan area one of the fastest-growing regions for companies. This support has allowed many owners more freedom to innovate industries and create business models which support communities in more tangible ways. Washington D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson along with Councilmembers Charles Allen and Elissa Silverman join Think Local First DC in recognizing a group of these dynamic business leaders at the annual Local First Awards in October 2019.

The Local First Awards celebrate the heart and spirit of small businesses in Washington, D.C.

2019 Local First Award Categories and Finalists:

Builder:

DC Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC)

Jair Lynch

Latino Economic Development Center LEDC

Mi Casa Inc

Neighborhood Development Company

Community Champion:

Black Girl Ventures

Bread For The City

Congress Heights Arts & Culture Center

Sankofa Books

Washington Informer

DC Maker:

Art Space

District of Clothing

Femme Fatale

Ice Cream Jubilee

Republic Restoratives

Green Thumb:

Casey Trees

City Blossoms

Common Good City Farm

Good Food Markets

Washington Youth Garden

High Road:

Busboys and Poets

DC Central Kitchen

Nubian Hueman

Right Proper Brewing Company

Smith Public Trust

Pioneer:

#DontMuteDC

11th Street Bridge Park

Black Restaurant Week

Capital Fringe

Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs

Ripple Effect:

A Few Cool Hardware Stores

Community Purchasing Alliance

Mess Hall

Songbyrd Record Store and Cafe

Washington Area Women’s Foundation

The Pioneer award category honors those who’ve moved off the beaten path to pave the way for new opportunities and experiences for Washingtonians. Movements like #DontMuteDC have touched millions across the country and inspired civic action beyond music. While historic organizations like Mi Casa Inc. are recognized for continuing in their long-held tradition of providing sustenance and hope for thousands of Washingtonians in need. The Local First Awards 2019 is a show of gratitude to the business leaders and teams who make initiatives like these possible.

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development characterizes D.C. as boasting "a highly educated workforce, a prosperous business climate, and a hub for the world's most influential decision-makers and innovators."

Audi Field will be abuzz with 600 of D.C.’s best and brightest for this night of celebration with live performances by Freddie Dunn Jr. Quartet and endless food and beverage tastings from local restaurants. Award-winning Journalist and Anchor, Lesli Foster, of WUSA 9 will host the evening’s festivities. Participating Media Partners include We Act Radio, WPFW 89.3FM, Washington Informer, Capital Community News {HillRag, MidCity and East of the River}, Washington Blade, and Brightest Young Things. DCHFA, JBG Smith, Department of Small and Local Business Development, Destination DC, OCTFME, Roadside Development, Patrick’s Petcare, City First Bank, Listen Local First, Chuck Levin's Music Center, United Bank and LEDC join us as event sponsors with shuttle services from Navy Yard metro station to be provided by Battle Transportation.

Think Local First DC, founded in 2006, now represents nearly 500 DC-based businesses. Its mission is to educate about the benefits of supporting D.C.’s local independent businesses, advocate for economic strategies that support the growth of local sustainable economy, and to connect members to resources, training, and opportunity within their communities. For more information, please visit http://thinklocalfirstdc.org/local-first-awards-2019/.

Sponsorships/Partnerships Contact:

Michele Molotsky | 202-441-2942 | michele@thinklocalfirstdc.com

Calendar Submissions:

What: Local First Awards presented by Think Local First DC

When: Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 7:00 PM EST

Where: Audi Field | Eagle Bank Club 100 Potomac Avenue Southwest Washington, DC 20024

Tickets: $79 – includes awards, complimentary food samplings and beer, wine and special cocktails, and live music performance and DJ

Individual Membership is included with tax-deductible purchase - $50 tax deduction.

For Sponsorship opportunities, please email michele@thinklocalfirstdc.com.

Social:

Facebook – www.facebook.com/thinklocaldc | Twitter – www.twitter.com/thinklocaldc

Instagram – www.instagram.com/thinklocaldc/

#LocalFirstAwards #MadeInDC #ThinkLocalDC #ACreativeDC #DCProud

