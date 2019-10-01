Council Members Across Wards Celebrate Small Business Impact in Washington, D.C.
D.C. City Council joins local non-profit to highlight small businesses innovation and sustainability.
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, D.C. – October 1, 2019 – At a time when small businesses are more profitable than ever, the outlook for their success in Washington, D.C. is strong. Government resources coupled with non-profit and private sector efforts for small business funding and resources have made the metropolitan area one of the fastest-growing regions for companies. This support has allowed many owners more freedom to innovate industries and create business models which support communities in more tangible ways. Washington D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson along with Councilmembers Charles Allen and Elissa Silverman join Think Local First DC in recognizing a group of these dynamic business leaders at the annual Local First Awards in October 2019.
The Local First Awards celebrate the heart and spirit of small businesses in Washington, D.C.
2019 Local First Award Categories and Finalists:
Builder:
DC Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC)
Jair Lynch
Latino Economic Development Center LEDC
Mi Casa Inc
Neighborhood Development Company
Community Champion:
Black Girl Ventures
Bread For The City
Congress Heights Arts & Culture Center
Sankofa Books
Washington Informer
DC Maker:
Art Space
District of Clothing
Femme Fatale
Ice Cream Jubilee
Republic Restoratives
Green Thumb:
Casey Trees
City Blossoms
Common Good City Farm
Good Food Markets
Washington Youth Garden
High Road:
Busboys and Poets
DC Central Kitchen
Nubian Hueman
Right Proper Brewing Company
Smith Public Trust
Pioneer:
#DontMuteDC
11th Street Bridge Park
Black Restaurant Week
Capital Fringe
Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs
Ripple Effect:
A Few Cool Hardware Stores
Community Purchasing Alliance
Mess Hall
Songbyrd Record Store and Cafe
Washington Area Women’s Foundation
The Pioneer award category honors those who’ve moved off the beaten path to pave the way for new opportunities and experiences for Washingtonians. Movements like #DontMuteDC have touched millions across the country and inspired civic action beyond music. While historic organizations like Mi Casa Inc. are recognized for continuing in their long-held tradition of providing sustenance and hope for thousands of Washingtonians in need. The Local First Awards 2019 is a show of gratitude to the business leaders and teams who make initiatives like these possible.
The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development characterizes D.C. as boasting "a highly educated workforce, a prosperous business climate, and a hub for the world's most influential decision-makers and innovators."
Audi Field will be abuzz with 600 of D.C.’s best and brightest for this night of celebration with live performances by Freddie Dunn Jr. Quartet and endless food and beverage tastings from local restaurants. Award-winning Journalist and Anchor, Lesli Foster, of WUSA 9 will host the evening’s festivities. Participating Media Partners include We Act Radio, WPFW 89.3FM, Washington Informer, Capital Community News {HillRag, MidCity and East of the River}, Washington Blade, and Brightest Young Things. DCHFA, JBG Smith, Department of Small and Local Business Development, Destination DC, OCTFME, Roadside Development, Patrick’s Petcare, City First Bank, Listen Local First, Chuck Levin's Music Center, United Bank and LEDC join us as event sponsors with shuttle services from Navy Yard metro station to be provided by Battle Transportation.
Think Local First DC, founded in 2006, now represents nearly 500 DC-based businesses. Its mission is to educate about the benefits of supporting D.C.’s local independent businesses, advocate for economic strategies that support the growth of local sustainable economy, and to connect members to resources, training, and opportunity within their communities. For more information, please visit http://thinklocalfirstdc.org/local-first-awards-2019/.
Sponsorships/Partnerships Contact:
Michele Molotsky | 202-441-2942 | michele@thinklocalfirstdc.com
Calendar Submissions:
What: Local First Awards presented by Think Local First DC
When: Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 7:00 PM EST
Where: Audi Field | Eagle Bank Club 100 Potomac Avenue Southwest Washington, DC 20024
Tickets: $79 – includes awards, complimentary food samplings and beer, wine and special cocktails, and live music performance and DJ
Individual Membership is included with tax-deductible purchase - $50 tax deduction.
For Sponsorship opportunities, please email michele@thinklocalfirstdc.com.
Social:
Facebook – www.facebook.com/thinklocaldc | Twitter – www.twitter.com/thinklocaldc
Instagram – www.instagram.com/thinklocaldc/
#LocalFirstAwards #MadeInDC #ThinkLocalDC #ACreativeDC #DCProud
Kelly Davidson
KellyMaven Media
+1 301-300-4011
email us here
Recap: Local First Awards 2018
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.