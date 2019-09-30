Join the Converstion on Diversity in Energy

Organised and hosted by Frontier, an event shaped to tackle the topics of diversity, inclusion and empowerment in the global energy sector.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This energy industry being held in the heart of London will also provide an excellent platform where you can bring your companies’ prominence and visibility directly to the decision-makers and industry professionals.

Hear from key players, decision-makers and experts in the field as they share their views, insights and successes in the areas of diversity, inclusion and empowerment with the aim of highlighting what can be done to progress people and communities within energy companies globally.

The Summit will conclude with the London Networking Reception and is open to all registered attendees.

Don't miss out on what is guaranteed to be one of the best events on Diversity & Inclusion this year.

Places are limited and early bird rate ends today.

Speakers

Charles Ballantine, Vice President, Exxon Upstream Ventures

Bhavesh Ganesh, Employee & Industrial Relations Manager, Shell UK

Selma Usiku, Exploration Geologist, Azinam

Fiona MacAulay, Chair, Independent Oil & Gas, NED, Coro Energy, Ferrexpo & EPI

Natalie Pietrobon, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Melior Consulting LLC, Dubai

Rukasana Bhaijee, Diversity & Inclusion Senior Manager, Ernst & Young

Dr Ollie Folayan, Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers

Asif Sadiq MBE, Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, The Telegraph

Dr Katerina Garyfalou, CNOOC International

Gwen Parry-Jones OBE, Chief Executive Officer, Magnox

Chi Onwurah, Labour MP, Shadow Minister for Industrial Strategy, Science and Innovation

Download the full speaker program from the Diversity in Energy Summit website

Highlights:

• Uncover the leading edge on diversity, inclusion and empowerment in energy

• Hear from energy companies leading the way in diversity

• 25+ world class speakers over 1 day

• High-level C-Suite networking

• Excellent Sponsorship & Exhibition opportunities

• Shape the debate on diversity, inclusion and empowerment in the energy sector

• Attend the London Networking Reception

Attendees

• Energy Company Decision Makers

• Chief Executive Officers

• Heads of Global Capability

• Heads of Diversity & Inclusion

• HR Directors

• Energy Professionals

Conference fee include participation to the events specified, online presentations post-event, refreshments & luncheons and drinks reception.

Contact: Gayle Meikle - info@frontierenergy.network

Tel: +44 20 71938224



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.