By leaps and bounds ZB.com hits more than 6 million registered users

At the end of June 2019, ZB Group celebrated its 6th anniversary by publishing the operation data of ZB.com trading platform for the first time revealing more than 5 million registered users. Just three months later, the same figure has risen to six million, showcasing the industry's fastest growth.

As the world's leading digital asset trading platform, ZB.com has more than 6 million registered users, 10 million daily visitors and more than ¥10 billion CNY in daily transactions, according to the latest official data. The platform features four trading areas with QC, USDT, BTC and ZB open. These pairs are powered by trading tools that include spot trading, margin trading, OTC and leveraged financial management.

Some outside voices believed that ZB.com, as an older trading platform, faces the suppression of the so-called top three trading platforms HuoBi, Binance and OKEx, and also has to watch out for the launch of newcomers like Matcha, Biki and Gate. As it turns out, ZB.com has actually been leading growth.

Let's work out way back through the ZB.com timeline for the past 3 months:

On September 18, ZB.com announced the addresses of 1 billion ZB tokens burned. Previously, on September 16, ZB.com announced the recall of 49.2312 million ZB tokens in the third quarter and the one-time burn of 1 billion ZB tokens from The User Protection Fund.

On September 16, ZB.com announced that LVN, the first UP project, would open for trading, which rose more than 34% on that day. On September 12, LVN opened its subscription with US$1 million worth at half price, and actually completed the subscription within 4 hours and a final subscription exceeding 200%.

On September 12, ZB.com added a new domain name, zb.plus, in China, and the original ZB.com/ZB.cn continues to apply in most parts of the world.

On September 9, ZB.com announced that all ZB tokens made from the sale of UP tokens were burned 100%.

On September 6, ZB.com announced the opening of Advanced Market and held a five-day "Trading For HX Gift" activity, during which all VIP members involved in HX Trading Shared 3 million HX. According to the subsequent published results, some investors carved up a maximum of 120,000 HX.

On September 5, ZB.com, together with NovaClub and FINWEX, held the Consensus Summit in Shanghai.

On August 31, ZB.com held simulateous meetups in New York and Bangkok.

On August 26, ZB.com announced a new VIP system, with a minimum transaction fee rate of 0.03%, providing two channels of direct purchase with ZB Token and lock-up ZB Token. Moreover, 50% of the ZB Token obtained from selling VIP were burned and 50% were repurchased for the User Protection Fund.

On August 19, Aurora, Vice President of ZB Group and Founder of ZB Nexus, announced her attendance at the POW'ER 2019 Global Developers Conference hosted by Mars Finance.

On August 16, ZB.com announced that it has become an official strategic partner with Singaporean blockchain company Grounded.

On August 15, ZB.com's 24-hour trading volume jumped to the fourth place in CoinMarketCap.ZB Token has a total market value of $157 million, ranking 39th in the world.

On August 8, according to QKL123, a blockchain data service provider, the breaking rate of ZB.com's digital assets was 10%, significantly lower than that of Binance, HuoBi and OKEx.

On August 5, litecoin halved, with ZB.com trading more than 500,000 litecoin pieces.

On August 1, ZB.com held Meetup in Bangkok, Thailand. Jesse, ZB's International Business Director, said that the number of users from southeast Asia has increased significantly.

On July 31, Meetup was held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after data showed that ZB.com's users in Brazil increased 2.78 times at the beginning of this year.

On July 31, CryptoCompare, an cryptocurrency data analysis organization, released a review report on the exchange in June. ZB ranked the second with a trading volume of $39.3 billion, with a growth rate of 8.4%.

On July 24, data from cryptocurrency analysis firm CoinGecko showed that ZBG.com was the first trading platform with 820% return on IEO investment, while ZB.com was the second with 553% return on investment.

On July 20, Aurora, Vice President of ZB group and Founder of ZB Nexus, attended BTC123 Global Travel ChengDu Summit.

On July 2, ZB & BW, two of the world's top trading platforms, held the Asian Blockchain Summer Cocktail Party in Taipei, China.

On July 1, ZB Nexus announced the development plan of four business segments: index research, industry research report, digital asset rating and Tokenomics Lab.



Nowadays, ZB Group is the world's leading financial service provider of blockchain and digital assets. ZB Group operates a cluster of digital asset trading platforms, crypto wallet, investment funds, research institutions and other comprehensive businesses. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, it has operations in the United States, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, Dubai and Malta.

ZB.com is the world's leading digital asset trading platform. Since its establishment in 2013, it has provided digital asset trading services to more than 6 million people around the world. It has a history of safe operation for more than 6 years, with an average daily turnover of more than $3 billion. Adhering to the globalization strategy, ZB Group also operates the global innovative cryptocurrency trading platform ZBG.com, the world's first mining pool-based trading platform BW.com, as well as several trading platforms such as ZBM, ZBX, BitHi and XT.

ZB Nexus is committed to building an integrated blockchain research system and a top industry think tank to achieve a panoramic perspective of the blockchain industry. Relying on the industry research report, digital asset rating, index research and general securities economic laboratory, ZB Nexus will create value through research and promote the application of blockchain industry.

ZB Group has also set up ZB Labs, ZB Capital, ZB research institute (ZBRC) and other comprehensive business layout, from Capital, technology, talent and other aspects to support the upstream and downstream of independent blockchain projects of the industrial chain, to provide leadership and a more stable environment for the development of blockchain.



