Fundraising Everywhere Comes to Fundraisers Everywhere

12-hour live broadcast on 19 November 2019 brings fundraising training to fundraisers wherever they are

DUBLIN, IRELAND, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- * 26 experts presenting from around the world

* Low-cost access to ensure any fundraisers can take part – and small charities attend for free

*All sessions are available to download after the event so attendees can watch in their own time.

Fundraising Everywhere is a virtual conference for fundraisers, bringing some of the best fundraising speakers in the world to fundraisers wherever they are. No travel required, no expenses, the event is designed to be affordable and accessible for all. It’s simply 12 hours of some of the most experienced fundraisers and trainers sharing their knowledge, and being available to answer questions.

The conference will be broadcast live on YouTube, Facebook and fundraisingeverywhere.com.

Tickets cost just €55 for live access and downloads of videos and other resources, or €75 who just want the downloads after the event.

Many fundraisers will even be able to attend for free: there is no charge for fundraisers who represent charities with an annual income of €100,000 or less.



Speakers and sessions

As well as two plenaries, there are sessions throughout the day, together with power sessions where delegates can choose from several speakers.

Speakers and topics include:

* Jen Love talks about Gathering Stories

* Jean O’Brien talks about Google Ads

* Mark Phillips talks about newsletters

* Gail Perry talks about Engaging your board

* Saleem Tejani talks about a fundraiser’s guide to recruiting regular giving donors using digital video

The conference organisers are continuing to squeeze in more speakers and content, with new additions providing downloadable sessions.

The conference runs from 09.00 UK / 04.00 ET to 21.00 UK / 16.00 ET.



Nikki Bell and Simon Scriver

Fundraising Everywhere has been created by fundraisers Nikki Bell and Simon Scriver.

Nikki said: “I've organised a lot of fundraising learning events including the North East Fundraising Conference, IoF National Convention, and Pizza for Losers, and it's fantastic to get everyone together to connect and learn; but there was a lot of feedback from people who couldn't afford to travel or take a full day away from work. We wanted to create something affordable and accessible for everyone, giving them the chance to learn from speakers all over the world without leaving their home. The sessions are specially curated to teach the proven methods of raising more money, allowing talented fundraisers learn the essential skills to raise more money”.

Simon added: “I have the great pleasure of attending and speaking at amazing fundraising

conferences around the world. But I’m always conscious that the majority of charities and

fundraisers are missing because they can’t afford to attend, don’t have the time, or can’t

justify travel to other cities and countries to see the world’s best speakers. We wanted to

bring the best of these speakers in to the offices and homes of fundraisers around the world

at an affordable price, while still having the community feel and engagement of a

conference. Fundraising Everywhere was created to do that.”



Editors’ notes

Nikki Bell @CharityNikki

Nikki is an international fundraising consultant, trainer and event organiser. With almost nine years experience in the sector and a specialism in regional and community fundraising. Nikki now works with charity teams to help them change the world one project at a time. She is the founder of Pizza for Losers and charitynikki.com, and co-founder of Fundraising Everywhere. You can find her at @CharityNikki and hello@charitynikki.com

Contact: hello@charitynikki.com +447561102469

Simon Scriver @ToastFundraiser

Simon Scriver is a professional fundraising consultant, coach, trainer, practitioner, keynote

speaker and podcast host. Simon has won Fundraising Ireland’s ‘Small Budget, Big Impact’ and ‘Supplier Of The Year’ Awards, Eircom’s Start-up Award, and was a 2019 finalist of

Charities Institute Ireland’s Communications Agency of the Year. He is a TEDx speaker and

has previously won the Toastmasters UK & Ireland International Speech Contest.

Contact: simon@changefundraising.com +353862408981



Resources



Video: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1SAA50jz9e4l3A_Fcu39_6z6JUlr7qfDU?usp=sharing

Images: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1fnoKNyuB-a3Ie6cjKJGOSVn4GNXXMomB



