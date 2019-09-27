Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Held the 2019 Q4 Staff Appreciation Dinner

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 2019 Staff Appreciation Dinner

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Friday, September 20th, 2019, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty held a Q4 2019 Staff Appreciation dinner at the Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Pasadena, CA. They conducted a small get-together and a dinner as a way of saying thanks for the success they accomplished and being one of fast-growing real estate company in the country. This success is achieved through the efforts of the hardworking staffs and their valuable clients.

Together with the event, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty also launched the company's employees’ benefits, which includes Retirement plan assistance (IRA, SEP-IRA, 401k, profit sharing, and defined benefit plans), Life insurance, Health insurance, Basic financial analysis, Property and casualty insurance, Captive insurance consultation, Estate planning, Tax advising/services, and Entity Formation.

This benefit was formed as part of their company’s vision, mission, and core values. Whereas their company vision is to be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate in California, to become the best stewards for our shareholders, and give our best to our community. It is also their mission to help others to achieve what they desire and to serve everyone as big as they can.

“Our commitment to our team members is to give them the place to work, inspire, and empower them to achieve their goals. We also value a good relationship with them, and we treat them as one part of the family. We believe that helping each other to rise and become successful is the best way to do it, and we make sure that no one will get behind,” said Rudy L. Kusuma.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc. is committed to becoming the best place to buy and sell real estate for their clients and making sure they will receive the best and the right amount for the real estate sale. They also assure to become a shareholder’s best stewards and to give their very best to the community.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.:

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc. is a real estate company with an operating value to serve big their customers. This also goes the same for the prospective homebuyers and sellers, real estate agents, brokers, and team leaders. Together in Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc. Everything is possible. Be one of the successful real estate agents in the country.

The real estate company in California are highly recognized as result-driven, embraced continues improvement and value relationships by expressing gratitude. They are one of the best real estate brokerage in the region that inspire and empower others.

For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc., visit their website at www.yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com. For individuals who are planning to make a move in the next 3-6 months, or if they are interested in joining or building a team with them, and for any other concerns, just send an email to rudy@teamnuvision.net.



