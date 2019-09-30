No Cost, No Obligation Trial of AMD Rome, 2019 Nice DCV, Intel Cascade Lake SP/AP Available Now

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

Nor-Tech just added 10 AMD EPYC Rome processors to its no-cost, no-obligation demo cluster. The processors will accommodate a range of applications,

Our demo cluster is an excellent way for clients and prospective clients to witness the actual return-on-investment of processor upgrades.” — Nor-Tech Executive VP Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, a leader in the global HPC industry, just added 10 AMD EPYC Rome processors to its no-cost, no-obligation demo cluster. The processors were integrated in a variety of configurations to accommodate a range of applications. Other recent additions to the demo cluster include:

• 2019 Nice DCV

• Open OnDemand: a leading-edge application that simplifies open source

• Intel Cascade Lake SP and AP

• Intel Optane Memory

• Apache Pass Non-Volatile DIMM (NVDIMM)

Nor-Tech’s demo cluster is a no-strings opportunity for current and prospective clients to test-drive the latest hardware and software on cutting-edge Nor-Tech HPC technology. Demo cluster additions expected in the near future will include DDR 3200 memory.

Users can also integrate their existing platforms into the demo cluster. Once a job is run, the submitter will get an email that documents the actual results vs. what they are currently using. Nor-Tech’s Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Our demo cluster is an excellent way for clients and prospective clients to witness the actual return-on-investment of processor upgrades. They can run jobs and document the performance gains that will justify an investment in upgraded processors to management.”

Nor-Tech will sign a confidentiality agreement on request.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of MIT Technology Review’s Global Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: GSA, University of Wisconsin System, NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.