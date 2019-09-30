There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,385 in the last 365 days.

No Cost, No Obligation Trial of AMD Rome, 2019 Nice DCV, Intel Cascade Lake SP/AP Available Now

Nor-Tech just added 10 AMD EPYC Rome processors to its no-cost, no-obligation demo cluster. The processors will accommodate a range of applications,

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, a leader in the global HPC industry, just added 10 AMD EPYC Rome processors to its no-cost, no-obligation demo cluster. The processors were integrated in a variety of configurations to accommodate a range of applications. Other recent additions to the demo cluster include:
• 2019 Nice DCV
• Open OnDemand: a leading-edge application that simplifies open source
• Intel Cascade Lake SP and AP
• Intel Optane Memory
• Apache Pass Non-Volatile DIMM (NVDIMM)

Nor-Tech’s demo cluster is a no-strings opportunity for current and prospective clients to test-drive the latest hardware and software on cutting-edge Nor-Tech HPC technology. Demo cluster additions expected in the near future will include DDR 3200 memory.
Users can also integrate their existing platforms into the demo cluster. Once a job is run, the submitter will get an email that documents the actual results vs. what they are currently using. Nor-Tech’s Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Our demo cluster is an excellent way for clients and prospective clients to witness the actual return-on-investment of processor upgrades. They can run jobs and document the performance gains that will justify an investment in upgraded processors to management.”
Nor-Tech will sign a confidentiality agreement on request.
Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of MIT Technology Review’s Global Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: GSA, University of Wisconsin System, NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

