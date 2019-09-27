Cogent Analytics Earns Another Growth Award - Ranks 14 on Triad’s Fast 50 Companies

Cogent Analytics ranks 14th on the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Awards; earning its second prestigious growth award this year.

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greensboro, North Carolina – September 2, 2019 The Triad Business Journal Fast 50 Awards revealed that COGENT ANALYTICS is No. 14 on its annual Triad Fast 50, 2019; the most prestigious ranking of the area’s fastest-growing private companies.Almost 500 people gathered at Congdon Hall on the campus of High Point University to celebrate the Triad Business Journal's 2019 class of Fast 50 winners.Cogent joins the ranks of among the areas’ most elite high growth companies. To be eligible, companies must be private, for-profit companies with U.S. headquarters based in the Triad. They must also have completed three full fiscal years, with at least $2 million in revenue in 2018. The accounting partner, Smith Leonard, verified and ranked the nominated companies using a formula that considers both dollar and percentage growth.“I am honored every day to be serving the American small business owner ,” says Rob Braiman, CEO and Managing Member of Cogent Analytics. “We are genuinely passionate about helping small businesses succeed which in turn improves the lives of the owners and families and strengthens the communities in which they live. This first time ranking of 14 is a testament to our commitment to deliver solid solutions to business owners with integrity and transparency.”Robin Braiman, CFO, Cogent Analytics states further, “I am proud to call the Triad area my home and headquarters of our business. This area fosters business growth and has great institutions of learning which nurture a vast pool of talent; and, equally important, it affords us, our family and our employees a great quality of life.”Cogent Analytics is a business management consulting firm based in Greensboro, North Carolina that is recognized as an Inc. 5000 honoree 3 years in a row, a Triad, NC Fast 50 Growth Company and holds an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. Cogent provides powerful solutions with integrity and transparency to privately-held businesses throughout the United States. Cogent partners with clients to identify areas of financial opportunity, improve organizational efficiencies, increase profit and accelerate leadership goals. Visit www.CogentAnalytics.com orCONTACT: Lori Huffman, Director of Marketing, (336) 665-8154, lhuffman@cogentanalytics.com for more information



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.