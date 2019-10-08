Running a new Tangent: CoSector-University of London and IntelliBoard Announce Partnership to Support UK Unis

CoSector logo

CoSector-UoLondon, a digital IT provider of services within the UK has partnered with IntelliBoard, to provide reporting and analytics for their LMS clients.

MONROE, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoSector-University of London, a leading provider of Digital, Recruitment, and Housing services as well as Fairs & Events for universities/large & small organisations in the public and commercial areas has partnered with IntelliBoard, the premier SaaS solution for reporting and analytics for the LMS environment.

Universities, businesses, and other organizations currently served by CoSector's digital services can now access IntelliBoard, the premier reporting and analytics provider for the Moodle™ LMS and Moodle Premium Integrator.

Users of the Moodle LMS now have access to expanded reporting and analytics capabilities provided by IntelliBoard to inform their educational business decision-making. IntelliBoard provides expanded reporting functionality, personalization, dashboard templates, conditional notifications and an AI assisted search function. Expanded features allow LMS users to validate eLearning efforts through user-friendly, on-demand, real-time insight and improve workflows.

GREATER FLEXIBILITY AND CUSTOMIZATION

IntelliBoard users have the ability to customize views based upon admin-defined organizational roles within their respective institutions, e.g., "manager," "supervisor," "division chair." Options are limitless.

AI ASSISTED SEARCH

LISA, Learning Intelligence Search Automation, tool allows users to type queries using natural language. LISA returns instant results, and goes further by identifying existing reports that may help to inform the user's search for data.

CONDITIONAL EVENT NOTIFICATIONS

CEND, Conditional Event Notifications Dashboard, creates customized notifications based upon conditional events, such as "learner spent less than [x] time in courses," "learner site inactivity," or "learner grade below class average."

James Silcock, Commercial Director for CoSector, stated, "Partnering with Intelliboard will allow CoSector – University of London to offer a smarter and much-needed solution for our Digital Learning customers to monitor and report on the learning experience of their students, as well as providing improved insights on the overall performance of their Digital Learning Platform."

"We started providing reporting and analytics to the University of London in 2019, and we are thrilled to be able to introduce the reports, monitors, dashboards, and every other beautiful piece of data to everyone throughout the system," stated Dr. Tonya Riney, EVP, IntelliBoard. She continued, "IntelliBoard allows real-time data to influence the learning of students, and contributes to the educational process."

About IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services to education communities and institutions that use Blackboard Learn, Canvas, Brightspace | D2L, and Moodle-based LMSs. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. We are the premier reporting and analytics dashboard. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training: the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to your LMS data to inform your educational business decisions.

About CoSector

CoSector - University of London provides Digital Services, Recruitment Services, Housing Services and Fairs & Events. Our aim is to enrich education and learning with our sustainable and innovative services. Our team of people have years of experience and are committed to constantly improving the products, knowledge and expertise we can offer our customers. This is why we are the trusted choice by over 300 UK institutions and one million HE and FE users.

CoSector Digital has over 50 years' experience of delivering leading digital services and solutions to help learning institutions achieve their digital ambitions and learners everywhere to have the best possible learning experience.

We have a reputation for reliability, credibility, maturity and flexibility. This is why we are the perfect choice to be your trusted digital partner. Visit us: www.cosector.com.



