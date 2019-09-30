NTI COO Alan Hubbard Presents at 2019 Remote Working Summit: When Altruism Works, Business Benefits

Alan Hubbard, COO of NTI

Alan Hubbard, COO of NTI, shared how altruism in hiring Americans with disabilities can mean gains to the bottom line at the 2019 Remote Working Summit.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DALLAS--The 2019 Remote Working Summit from Customer Contact Strategies was held in Dallas, Texas March 4-6. Over 30% of the world’s workforce does at least some work from home, with the U.S. having the highest number of at-home workers. As more companies are seeing the benefits of hiring employees who work all or part of their schedule from home, conferences like this are becoming increasingly popular as business professionals and C-Suite executives search for strategies to make a successful transition to a work-at-home employee base.

NTI is familiar with the ins and outs of at-home employment. For more than 20 years, NTI has partnered with businesses interested in the benefits of inclusion and an at-home workforce. NTI works exclusively with Americans with disabilities who need to work from home. NTI trains them for call center, customer service, and IT help desk positions and then helps them find jobs with Fortune 500 companies.

Alan Hubbard, COO of NTI, was one of the presenters at the Remote Working Summit. He highlighted NTI’s unique business model, showcasing how NTI employs altruism and Americans with disabilities to benefit the bottom line of the modern contact center. Hubbard shared with those in attendance how NTI trained agents have attrition rates up to 35% lower than average. Stopping the cycle of attrition is key to making contact centers profitable.

One of the things Hubbard shared, and the secret to NTI’s success, is their nationally recognized mentoring program. Every person who registers with NTI is immediately assigned a mentor whose job it is to help with every step of the process from registration paperwork and training all the way through the first 90 days of successful employment. Providing individualized mentoring to every applicant increases the number of people who complete training and find employment. By continuing the mentor-mentee relationship for 90 days after employment begins, NTI offers a much-needed support system, lowering attrition rates and making the transition to working at home easy for the individual with a disability as well as for the employer.

Contact centers that choose to use an at-home workforce benefit from the scheduling flexibility provided. Hubbard mentioned that NTI agents are a good fit for split shifts and micro-scheduling, saying, “Because our agents have a disability and need to work from home, they often enjoy shorter shifts, leaving them fresh sounding and ready to work when needed.” Another benefit Hubbard shared that comes with using NTI agents is their nationwide availability, making it easy to provide peak staffing, including during local emergencies and inclement weather. A nationwide base of at-home employees ensures additional attendance and productivity compared to traditional contact centers.

Hubbard’s presentation can be viewed on NTI’s YouTube channel at http://disability.one/2019RemoteWorkConferenceAH.

To learn more, visit NTI at http://hireagents.nticentral.org or email sales at sales@nticentral.org for a call center solution.

About NTI: NTI is a 501 (c)(3) (http://www.nticentral.org) non-profit organization with headquarters in Boston, MA. NTI has been supporting Americans with disabilities since 1995. NTI provides training and job services in work at home positions across the U.S. through the NTI@Home and LandAjob.org programs. NTI pioneered staffing virtual call centers with Americans with Disabilities, including Disabled Veterans, who work from home.

About Customer Contact Strategies (https://www.customercontactstrategies.com): Founded by customer care executive Michele Rowan in 2009, CCS facilitates public conferences and workshops on remote working strategies and best practices for contact centers and support functions. They offer consulting on design and expansion of work at home programs.

