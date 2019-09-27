Press Conference to Reveal Details of the Iranian Regime Attack on Saudi Oil Installations

The details about the decision-making, the commanders of the IRGC and the bases involved in the attack will be revealed.

WASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US, September 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran will hold a news conference on Monday, September 30th at 10 a.m. at the National Press Club to release intelligence obtained by the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK) from inside the Iranian regime about the September 14, 2019, attack against Saudi oil installations.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the attack from Iranian territory on the orders of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the approval of Hassan Rouhani.

The details about the decision-making, the commanders of the IRGC and the bases involved in the attack will be revealed.



WHEN: Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: National Press Club,

529 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20045



Registration is required and available to accredited journalists, members of the diplomatic corps, Think Tanks, and U.S. Congress staff. RSVP is required. Click here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/presser-to-reveal-details-of-iran-regime-attack-on-saudi-oil-installations-tickets-74452705045

# # #

________________________________________________________________________

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.