American Spy: Wry Reflections on My Life in the CIA by H. K. Roy Released For Mass Distribution

A Dark and Witty Memoir of the Author’s Career with the CIA

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Spy: Wry Reflections on My Life in the CIA (ISBN 13: 978-1633885882, Prometheus Books, 2019) by H. K. Roy has been released for mass distribution. This candid and darkly witty memoir recounts an exhilarating life -- and a few close brushes with death. With remarkable sangfroid and a humorist's eye for absurdity, H. K. Roy describes his many strange and risky exploits in his long career with the CIA. Whether he was pursuing Soviet and Cuban spies, running "denied area" operations in Eastern Europe, hunting Bosnian War criminals, or providing actionable intelligence to US government and coalition forces in Iraq, Roy usually found himself at the right place at the right time. In a memoir written as a series of narrative vignettes, this former CIA operations officer recounts his years of danger, intrigue, and adventure. The hardback edition of the book retails for $25.00 and the Kindle edition is $13.99.

“I am proud that American Spy has made it to the bookstores and into the hands of readers throughout the world,” said H. K. Roy, author of American Spy. The book is a dramatic and humorous look at Roy’s life in the CIA. It is more than just a memoir; it is an eyewitness account of history in the making, while shedding light on the dedication of those who serve our nation in one of the most difficult fields imaginable – foreign intelligence.

“The vignettes will take the reader from the closing days of the Cold War to our nation’s current war against terror,” continued Roy. The author is apolitical and American Spy exposes how politicians and policy makers from both parties have ignored or politicized intelligence, leading to many foreign policy disasters.

Combining dedication to duty with a maverick's disdain for bureaucracy, Roy makes it clear in American Spy that he prefers foreign locales to Washington and thrives on the adrenaline rush that comes with danger. He also sheds much light on why intelligence is an essential component of national defense, even our very survival as a nation. The book has earned praise from such people as Bob Baer, former CIA operations officer, author of four New York Times bestsellers, and an intelligence and security analyst for CNN; Joe Navarro, FBI counterintelligence agent and bestselling author of What Every Body Is Saying and Three Minutes to Doomsday; and many more. The book was approved by the CIA.

About the author

H. K. Roy was a staff CIA operations officer for thirteen years. During his time of service (1983 to 1996), he served in Latin America, Belgrade in the former Yugoslavia, Kosovo, Bosnia, and Croatia, and received numerous awards from the US government. Since resigning from the CIA, he has continued to support its global mission. In 1996, he founded a private business intelligence firm focused on Central and Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union. Since 2003, he has developed and continues to run a business operation in Iraq. He has published articles on intelligence operations in World and I magazine and in the Foreign Service Journal.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.