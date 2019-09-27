The Agenda for the 13th Annual Border Security Conference is Now Available

Border Security Conference 2020

SMi Reports: The programme has been released for the 13th annual Border Security Conference being held in Rome, Italy on the 11th and 12th February.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi are delighted to release the agenda for Border Security 2020 , taking place 11th and 12th February in Rome.The biggest early bird discount expires on October 31st. Register early to save £400 at: http://www.bordersec-conference.com/PR2 The conference will bring together international experts in law enforcement and border control to discuss the evolving challenge of securing national borders. Attendees will learn about current trends in illegal movement across borders and the challenges being faced by border agencies. Event sponsor, Vancouver Airport Authority , will present on the latest innovations to relieve pressures upon border agency staff and infrastructures and opportunity to engage with them directly. Experts will deliver keynote presentations regarding developments in biometrics and Naval initiatives.Keynote presentations will include:Facilitating Biometric Identity Services for the US Department of Homeland Security – Operational Look at the Systems/ Process of IDENT/ HART• An overview of one of the largest automated biometric identification systems in the world• What it means to be an “identity as a service” providerMr Patrick Nemeth, Director, Identity Operations Division, Department of Homeland SecurityChallenges at the United States Border• Combating family fraud and human trafficking with biometrics• Legal and other special considerations needed when working with childrenMr Jason R. Thompson, Assistant Chief, United States Border Patrol HQ, Enforcement Systems Branch-Biometrics, Department of Homeland SecurityThe Portuguese (PRT) Maritime Authority – Maritime Police in European Border Control Operations• The Sea – a multidimensional and multidisciplinary space• PRT Maritime Authority and European Coast Guard Functions• Surveillance, control and information sharing in PRT jurisdictional waters• PT Maritime Police participation in FRONTEX operationsVice Admiral Luis Carlos de Sousa Periera, PRT Maritime Authority Director- General/ Commandant, PRT Maritime Police, Portuguese NavyU.S. Navy Initiatives for Border Protection at Sea: an overview of the Navy’s Identity Dominance System (IDS) and Biometrically Enabled Access Control – Husbanding (BEACH)• IDS and identity collection at sea• BEACH and identity vetting and ship biometric access control in port• Value of biometric database population and data sharingMr Mike Jones, Identity Dominance System Technical Lead, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, US NavyA pre-conference workshop on “ Countering Emerging Threats in Document and Identity Verification in Border Security” will take place on February 10th. This workshop will provide attendees with information on the latest developments in the use of biometrics to establish identity to create seamless traveller experience at the border, and focus resources on those posing the greatest risk. It will be led by Professor John Ferryman, Project Coordinator, PROTECT.The full two-day programme is available on the event website at: http://www.bordersec-conference.com/PR2 -- END –Border Security ConferenceRome, Italy11th – 12th February 2020Sponsorship is now open for the conference. Should you wish to speak or exhibit at Mobile Deployable Communications 2020, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.