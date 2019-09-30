AI to be a Key Topic at Disruptive Technologies in Pharma Conference

Disruptive Technologies in Pharma Conference 2020

SMi Reports: Key discussions on AI in Pharmaceuticals to take place at the Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference in London on 20 and 21 January.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The conference will provide industry leaders with the unique opportunity to hear first-hand how the pharmaceutical industry is being shaped by developments in AI The latest early bird discount expires on September 30th. Register early at www.disruptivetech-pharma.com/einpr3 and save £400.Attendees will learn valuable information from the experiences of key players in the market and gain greater understanding of the overall benefits AI provides for patients. Numerous sessions scheduled for the two-day conference focus on rapidly developing AI technologies.Highlights include:AI for Life• The potential of A.I. in health and the opportunities across the pharma pipeline• Concrete project examples from discovery through clinical trials and commercial, leveraging fundamental AI capabilities in cheminformatics, medical imaging, and NLP.• The challenges & foundation required for data scientists to make AI opportunities a realityNicholas Kelley, Data Science and AI Advisor, NovartisAI-driven systems – focusing on practicalities of implementation• Discussing the impact of AI, ML and IoT on the pharmaceutical industry• Developing AI-enabled tools for improving patient access – where do we start?• Reflecting on global challenges of implementation and outlining strategies for improved incorporation• Exploring AI for identifying patients with rare disease and achieve early diagnosis – a case studyPeter Rutherford, Global Medical Lead, Vifor PharmaEnabling AI Driven Drug Discovery with Cutting Edge ‘Disruptive’ Platform• Gaining first-hand insight into AI-enabled drug discovery opportunities in pharma• Reviewing the disruptive technologies landscape through the eyes of an industry expert• Reflecting on strategies for AI-driven drug discoveryBhushan Bonde, Head of IT - Early Solution Innovation Development, UCBTwo interactive post-conference half day workshops will take place on January 22nd. Workshop A: ‘Disruptive Technologies: A Roadmap to Compliance with Technical, Evidence and Regulatory Standards’ led by Mark Campbell, Freelance Regulatory Expert, former NICE | 8:30 – 12:00Workshop B: ‘Build, Buy or Partner: Maximising Your Digital Health Impact’ led by Karl Hess, Managing Director, OnDigitalHealth Consulting | 13:00 – 17:00A speaker list and programme highlights are available for download from the event website at www.disruptivetech-pharma.com/einPR3 Disruptive Technologies in Pharma20th – 21st January 2020London, UK--- ENDS –Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168For delegate enquiries contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0) 20 7827 6184About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



