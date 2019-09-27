Thrombosis Drugs Market Size Worth $37.72 Billion by 2024 | CAGR: 9.6%: Infinium Global Research

Thrombosis Drugs Market

Thrombosis Drugs Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.6% During the Forecast Period to Reach USD 37.72 Billion By 2024.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report "Thrombosis Drug Market (Drug Class - P2Y12 Platelet Inhibitor, Factor Xa Inhibitor, and Heparin; Disease Type - Deep Vein Thrombosis, Pulmonary Embolism, and Atrial Fibrillation; Distribution Channel - Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2024,” The thrombosis drugs market is projected to reach approximately USD 37,723 million by 2024 from USD 19,876 million in 2017 with a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.

Download PDF Sample Industry Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/3255

Increasing Awareness About the Treatment and Prevention of Thrombosis

The growing occurrence and the increasing awareness about the treatment and prevention of thrombosis are the major drivers driving the growth of the thrombosis drugs market across the globe. According to the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis, 1 in 4 people worldwide is dying from conditions caused by thrombosis. In the United States alone, up to 9,00,000 people are affected by thrombosis and about 1,00,000 of those people die, which is greater than the total number of people who lose their lives each year to AIDS, breast cancer, and motor vehicle crash combined. Furthermore, the increasing number of pipeline products and product approvals are some other factors that drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost of thrombosis drugs is likely to hamper the growth of the thrombosis drugs market. Moreover, the introduction of novel oral anticoagulants is anticipated to provide fruitful opportunities for emerging market players in the next few years.

Factor Xa Inhibitor Segment Is Estimated to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

The thrombosis drug market is segmented based on drug class, disease type, and distribution channel. In terms of drug class, the global market is divided into P2Y12 platelet inhibitor, factor Xa inhibitor, and heparin. The factor Xa inhibitor segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high preference of anti-coagulant drugs. Furthermore, rising focus on the development of low-cost drugs and large patient pool contributes to the growth of thrombosis drugs market. On the basis of disease type, the thrombosis drug market is fragmented into deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and atrial fibrillation. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/3255

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

In terms of region, the thrombosis drug market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America is leading the market and is estimated to dominate the thrombosis drug market over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing incidences of cardiovascular and trauma cases in the region. Furthermore, growth in elderly population along with obesity owing to the sedentary lifestyle also drives the market growth in the North American region. Europe is the second-largest region in the thrombosis drug market owing to the high occurrences of cardiovascular disease. Each year cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths in the Europe region.

Thrombosis Drugs Industry: Competitive Analysis

The global thrombosis drug market comprises with the players such as AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Inc, Baxter International, Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Thrombosis Drugs Market”

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the thrombosis drug.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.