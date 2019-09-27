Raleigh Orthopaedic Selects Radix Health’s DASH Platform to Increase Patient Access & Further Improve Patient Experience

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix Health, Inc., provider of patient access technologies, today announced that it signed a contract for the DASH platform with Raleigh Orthopaedic, a leading orthopaedic practice located in Raleigh, North Carolina.Radix Health’s DASH software helps providers at medical groups, health centers, and hospitals across the United States deliver a seamless patient experience through frictionless booking, 24/7 online patient self-scheduling, multi-channel patient communications, mobile check-in and more. Raleigh Ortho elected to implement DASHcentral, DASHself, and DASHconnect, to precisely match patients and providers, to empower patients to book appointments themselves at their own convenience, and to foster patient-provider relationships through omnichannel communications both pre and post-visit.“At Raleigh Ortho, we provide the highest quality of musculoskeletal care, but we also want to provide the highest level of customer service to our patients,” stated Brian Bizub, CEO of Raleigh Orthopaedic. “We’re excited to implement DASH and ensure that each patient feels that their experience at our practice was both hospitable and seamless; from finding the right orthopaedic provider, to weeks after their visit.”“Raleigh Orthopaedic truly values the survey data they receive from their patients, and uses it to better educate and inform future patients,” says Radix Health CEO Dr. Arun Mohan. “DASH will streamline the process of administering patient surveys and other communications, as well as create the ultimate patient journey beginning with provider matching and scheduling.”About Raleigh OrthopaedicRaleigh Orthopaedic is Wake County’s largest and oldest orthopaedic practice, celebrating its hundred-year anniversary in 2019. The orthopaedic surgeons of Raleigh Orthopaedic are fellowship trained in their respective subspecialty areas which include: foot and ankle, hand and wrist, spine, hip, shoulder and elbow surgery, total joint replacement, sports medicine, and pediatric orthopaedic care.Raleigh Orthopaedic is the Official Sports Medicine Provider of the Carolina Hurricanes, N.C. State University, and multiple high school sports programs in Wake County. They offer five convenient clinic locations in Raleigh, Cary, Garner, North Raleigh and Holly Springs with on-site services, including: MRI, X-ray, physical therapy, and more. To learn more, please visit https://www.raleighortho.com/ About Radix HealthRadix Health is a technology company that believes that patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups to optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey - from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit www.radixhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.