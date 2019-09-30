October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month - NDEAM

Alan Hubbard, COO of NTI

NTI@Home is focused on National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) and celebrating the role that people with disabilities play in economic success.

Every day, we see the talent that individuals with disabilities add to our workforce, but this is the time of year when we want to spotlight their value across the United States and our economy.” — Alan Hubbard, COO of NTI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor announced October is 2019 National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). This year’s theme is “The Right Time, Right Now,” celebrating the essential role that people with disabilities play in America's economic success.

“We are excited to see so many new avenues opening up for work-at-home jobs through NTI@Home and across the nation for individuals with disabilities, “said NTI’s Chief Operating Officer Alan Hubbard. “Our ability to work with so many supportive employers are key. Now we need the people to fill the roles we are actively recruiting for. Every day, we see the talent that individuals with disabilities add to our workforce, but this is the time of year when we want to spotlight their value across the United States and our economy.”

A non-profit organization, NTI@Home helps American with disabilities, who are looking to back to the workforce. NTI@Home’s goal is to actively fill more than 600 open work from home jobs using individuals with disabilities across the United States this year.

“We have jobs,” said Hubbard. “Staying true to our mission, we now need a multitude of qualified people to fill the roles.” NTI@Home offers free work training and providing a job coach to mentor registrants helps guide people successfully back into the workplace.

National Disability Employment Awareness Month is led by the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy, but its true spirit lies in the many observances held at the grassroots level across the nation every year. Employers of all sizes and in all industries are encouraged to participate in NDEAM.

Hubbard encourages “anyone looking for a part-time or full-time remote position to register http://disability.one/NDEAM19NTI.”

Additionally, NTI has partnered with the Boston Inclusion Community through PYD.org to build a more inclusive community for youth, young adults and adults with disabilities seeking employment through workshops and education. To increase their knowledge over NDEAM, NTI will actively participate in courses and in-person workshops such as “Developing an Inclusion Statement,” “Principles of Inclusive Marketing,” “Creating Inclusive Programs,” and “Creating Inclusive Programs.”

“We are always finding new ways to redefine and improve our business, not only for the people we serve, but for individuals with disabilities as a whole,” said Hubbard.

NTI encourages employers to reach out and ask questions regarding how they can take place in NDEAM and hire individuals with disabilities to improve their workforce by contacting sales@nticentral.org.

COMPANY PROFILES:

NTI@Home (www.ntiathome.org) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps Americans with disabilities find employment opportunities with government agencies, Fortune 500, and large and small companies. Through NTI@Home, individuals on SSI, SSDI, or have a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor are eligible for free job training, mentoring, and job placement.



