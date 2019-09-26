Clearwater Community Volunteers Combine Two Loves: Helping Children and Fashion at Fashions with Flair

On September 21, 2019, VIP ladies of Tampa Bay strutted on the catwalk at the Clearwater Community Volunteers’ 16th Annual Fashions with Flair Fashion Show in the Fort Harrison Auditorium. Over 330 people attended to support the Pinellas County Sheriff’s



CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 21st, 2019 the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV), held their 16th annual Fashions with Flair Fashion Show at the historic Fort Harrison’s auditorium. Over 330 attended the charity fundraiser. This year’s proceeds benefited the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League (PAL) and Hurricane Dorian disaster relief efforts.

After a gourmet lunch and welcoming speeches, twelve prominent Tampa Bay women hit the runways, wearing fashions courtesy of Pippa Pelure Boutique.

The models were:

· Margaret Word-Burnside Publisher of the Tampa Bay Magazine,

· George Menke, Clearwater Jazz Holiday Jazz Force Chair,

· Dr. Veronica Walters founder of the Walters Academy for Entrepreneurship,

· Pastor Mary Rieves, founder of the non-profit TAGIN INC.

· Kellie Lightbourn, host and co-producer of Life.Style.HOME TV

· Joanne Lentino, Pinellas County School Board member

· Bahiyyah Sadiki, educator and physical fitness expert

· Seema Ramroop, a community activist

· Kathleen Litton from the PAL Board of Directors,

· Denise Hall a Board Member for the Miss Tampa Pageant

· Carolyn Seccor An attorney who volunteers with Guardian ad liteum

“I want people to know how important their support is to us, because without the community’s help, we couldn’t help all of these needy children” said Pam Ryan Anderson, the Executive Director of CCV.

One charity that has a long-standing relationship with CCV is the Pinellas County Sheriff's Police Athletic League, (PAL), which opened its doors in 2001. PAL currently provides tutoring, mentoring and sports activities at the PAL Sports Complex and the PAL Connection Center in mid-Pinellas County.

Executive Director for Pinellas PAL Mr. Neil Brickfield noted, “I believe all my past life experiences have prepared me to help these young people and that young people in Lealman* deserve the same opportunities as kids everywhere in Pinellas.”

To learn more about the Clearwater Community Volunteers or about Winter Wonderland please contact Michael at ccvdirector@ccvfl.org or visit ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their community center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.

CCV takes to heart the words of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote “Love and help children” and demonstrate this through the creation of family-friendly events and fundraisers that help area families. For more information about CCV, please go to www.clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org.

*Lealman is an economically-challenged neighborhood in Pinellas County.



