Chicago-Area Technology Solution Provider ITsavvy Opens New Downtown Office

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., just announced that it is opening a new downtown Chicago office to accommodate a growing sales force and vibrant company culture.

The office is located at 33 N. LaSalle St., Suite 2200, Chicago—in the heart of the city’s dynamic Loop. According to ITsavvy’s Director of Sales Chicago Brad Loesche, the new office is designed to promote synergy and collaboration among 30 client executives, engineers and administrators working there.

“It is an exciting space—geared toward the way we interact with each other and our clients,” Loesche said. “We were trying to get away from the isolating cube farm layout. This office has an open feel with loft-inspired architectural features such as exposed piping. While the layout does promote collaboration, at the same time staff members each have private office space—which facilitates more in-depth client conversations.”

Loesche said the new office will give ITsavvy an even wider recruiting edge over competitors--with space amenities such as state-of-the-art conference rooms and access to outstanding building amenities that traditionally draw employees to LaSalle Street and Chicago’s Loop.

Originally the American National Bank building, 33 N. LaSalle is an architectural landmark in the center of Chicago’s most desirable financial district. This 38-story art deco skyscraper was built in1928. Vintage details include the original brass entrance to the patina-enhanced motifs at the elevator banks.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “In many aspects this building is emblematic of ITsavvy-exciting and forward thinking, while rooted in quality. We built this company with a best-in-class mindset from the start. That has created a solid base for fast sustainable growth and industry-leading innovation.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/chicago-area-technology-solution-provider-itsavvy-opens-new-downtown-office/





