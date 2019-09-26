WISEACRE Brewing Company to Launch in Georgia on October 1, 2019

One of WISEACRE's newest year-round beers is Regular Pale Ale (5.1% ABV) WISEACRE's new year-round beer Beach Within Reach is a Berliner Weisse. WISEACRE's MemFresh India Pale Ale series will kick off with the Xanadu Hazy IPA.

Memphis-based craft brewer enters Georgia market, announces new year-round beers.

We’ve gotten so much feedback from Georgians who tried WISEACRE and want to be able to buy it in their home state. We want to say to Georgia: we got the message loud and clear!” — Kellan Bartosch

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memphis-based WISEACRE Brewing Company today announces that it will launch statewide distribution in Georgia beginning on October 1. In partnership with Georgia Crown Distributing, WISEACRE will bring to the Peach State its signature lineup of beers, including Ananda India Pale Ale, Gotta Get Up to Get Down Coffee Milk Stout and the Great American Beer Festival Bronze Medal-winning Tiny Bomb Pilsner, as well as various seasonal and specialty offerings. Georgia will be the ninth state in which WISEACRE is sold, in addition to Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Illinois, Florida, Pennsylvania.

“We’ve gotten so much feedback through emails, reviews and social media from Georgians who tried our beer on their visits throughout the Southeast, Chicago and Philly and want to be able to buy WISEACRE in their home state,” said WISEACRE co-founder Kellan Bartosch. “We want to say to Georgia: we got the message loud and clear. Now that we’ve got the help of the pros at Georgia Crown, we’ll be able to get our beer to you quickly!”

WISEACRE beer will make its way into select Atlanta bars and stores starting in late September with launch events planned there the week of September 30th, including a Memphis-themed beverage party at City Tap in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday, October 1st. In partnership with Memphis-based Old Dominick Distillery, the event will include beer and spirits specials, plus beer cocktails with Old Dominick spirits. Similar events will be held next in Savannah and throughout the state during the month of October.

In addition to the Georgia launch, WISEACRE is also thrilled to announce the introduction of three new year-round beers: a pale ale, a Berliner weisse and an India Pale Ale series. Regular Pale Ale is a seasonal offering that became a perennial best-seller thanks to its new-age IPA characteristics but session-able 5.1% ABV. The Beach Within Reach Berliner Weisse is a sour beer made in the style of a German ale that Napoleon once dubbed “the champagne of the North.” Lastly, the MemFresh India Pale Ale series will kick off with Xanadu Hazy IPA.

“In the realm of hoppy beers, “hyper-fresh” is increasingly relevant – IPA super-fans want beers that are consumed within weeks or even days of production for maximum flavor and aroma. With this new IPA series,our goal is to keep the beer extremely fresh, so we'll be brewing smaller quantities on a regular basis rather than larger batch sizes like we do on most of our year round beers. ” said WISEACRE brewmaster and co-founder Davin Bartosch. “This past year, we have experimented constantly with hops, varieties of ale yeast, new grain bills, and more. We’re taking the best and most unique things we learned from that to create this new IPA series. Look for MemFresh beers to pop up a few times before the end of 2019, but to be more widely available in early 2020 on draft and in 4-pack cans.”

In just 5 years, WISEACRE has grown from a 954-barrel operation with no employees to a capacity of 20,500 barrels with nearly 40 employees (full-time and part-time). The additional production capacity at its new facility, opening 2020 in Memphis, will enable WISEACRE to grow to help meet growing demand for WISEACRE’s five year-round beers and over 160 specialty and seasonal beers, as well as increased regional distribution.

WISEACRE opened in Memphis, Tennessee in August of 2013 after brothers and Memphis natives Davin and Kellan Bartosch gained experience working in the brewing industry around the country. Their brewery and taproom are located at 2783 Broad Ave where they’ve made over 160 beers ranging from German lagers, to hoppy American styles, complex and boozy Belgian beers, and barrel aging beers to boot. For more information visit www.wiseacrebrew.com.



