TESTOIL ANNOUNCES NEW INSIDE SALES, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

TestOil just announced the addition of Tom O’Malley as its inside sales, business development manager.

This will allow us to extend our footprint into a number of verticals that will benefit from our strong track record of industry-leading quality backed by outstanding support.” — Mary Messuti, chief operating officer, TestOil

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestOil, an industry leader in oil analysis, just announced the addition of Tom O’Malley as its new inside sales, business development manager. In his new role, O’Malley will focus on growing TestOil’s customer base through strategic relationships.

“Tom has been here almost two months and is already making a significant impact,” said Mary Messuti, chief operating officer, TestOil. “He is leveraging his impressive experience in the industrial sector to uncover untapped markets. This will allow us to extend our footprint into a number of verticals that will benefit from our strong track record of industry-leading quality backed by outstanding support.”

O’Malley has diverse experience in corporate marketing, business development and operations for the industrial sector; sales has consistently been his greatest strength. “I enjoy helping customers; learning about their operations and strategizing ways to help them grow in efficiencies and eliminate roadblocks,” O’Malley said. “TestOil has the same mindset—it pervades our culture and famously remarkable customer service.”

TestOil’s TrustPLUS program, a commitment to customer service excellence, is largely responsible for an outstanding 99% customer retention rate over the last five years. The program was created to package service advantages into a single term that conveys the sentiment of current customers. It promises:

• Same day test results

• Dynamic support

• No charge ferrography

• Data double checking

Currently, O’Malley is developing a thorough understanding of the customer base and determining the potential of new segments in order to promote TestOil’s growth--understanding TestOil’s strengths and finding the companies that will most benefit. He is also getting a good feel for sales tools and processes, while bringing in new ideas.

“My overall goal is to make a contribution to TestOil’s continued success—to take the company to the next level,” O’Malley said. “I am looking at what has been successful with our current customer base and extending it into new opportunities. I look forward to a new challenge and using my experience to help TestOil and its customers.”

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit www.testoil.com.





