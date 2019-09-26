Offering Business-specific OTT Solution, Muvi takes World’s Most Customizable streaming Platform to NAB New York

Muvi’s streaming platform was hailed for its comprehensiveness and integrative flexibility at the recently concluded IBC in Amsterdam

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based OTT platform provider, Muvi is set to exhibit it's highly customizable and fastest deployable Audio/Video streaming platform at the NAB Show- the largest media and broadcasting event known to host insightful conferences, exhibitions, and glossy product launches by the creme de la creme of the media and technology fraternity. Muvi will be housed at booth N-921 during the show at the Javits Convention Centre from 16-17 October.

The whopping growth in the number of OTT users across the world has led companies and content owners to move to the digital medium with their own streaming app and website. Their idea of owning a streaming platform suitable to their business model and structure has resonated well with Muvi’s end-to-end streaming platform that provides CDN, CMS, Player, Analytics, web, mobile, and TV apps everything, out-of-the-box!

Using Muvi, a user can build an audio or video store in minutes and stream right away to the channel subscribers even during the free trial period. Based on a Zero Coding architecture, anyone who has video or audio content can build their channel instantly without any help from any IT team.

While technology such as intelligent media processing, file-based quality control steers the content distribution aspect, unique features such as policy engine, visual designer, AI-powered recommendation engine, one player, etc. help users to stream enterprise-quality video and audio to multiple screens and devices securely and seamlessly.

“This is an exciting phase for Muvi”, quotes Ankit Pandey, Head Business Development. Currently, 500+ customers worldwide are streaming with Muvi seamlessly and the number is only growing. In the current age, where OTT solution providers are striving to find the right mix to survive in the highly competitive digital industry, Muvi has remained feature-driven from day 1. Our core product strategy has always revolved on our customers’ regular feedbacks basing on which our engineering team has fine-tuned the architecture over the years making it suitable for any third-party integration through simple API endpoints. Currently, 70% of our customers have been streaming with features unique to them”, says Ankit.

For the event starting from 16 October, Muvi is geared up to provide a detailed walk-through of the CMS to meeting registrants with a sneak peek at its upcoming features. For a detailed business consultation session at the event, Book a Meeting now with Muvi.

Muvi Expert Tips: Make the most of your meeting at NAB Show New York by taking a 14-day Free Trial of Muvi today. An already running platform and your own CMS will bring immense clarity to the discussion when we meet at the show. Because by that time you would exactly know what you want for your streaming channel and our team could better suggest. See you in New York!



About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi LLC, visit www.muvi.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.