Amtrak updates passenger boarding strategy with new queue management systems

Amtrak passengers wait in the new queuing area developed by Lavi Industries Signage and branding are a big component of the new boarding process at Washington D.C.'s Union Station.

Amtrak and Lavi Industries partner to makeover Washington D.C.’s Union Station with new queuing processes and expanded wayfinding signage.

Working within the existing space and infrastructure, Lavi Industries was able to maximize passenger flow and create a more organized and efficient process, doubling passenger capacity at many gates.” — Perry Kuklin, Director of Marketing, Lavi Industries

VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amtrak and Lavi Industries, a leading provider of queue management solutions, have partnered to transform the way passengers board and wait for trains at Union Station in Washington D.C. As reported in a recent article by the Washington Post, “Amtrak is trying to bring some sanity to the free-for-all boarding process at Washington’s Union Station.”Robert Jordan, Amtrak’s assistant vice president for customer service and stations was quoted as saying, “The goal is to eliminate congestion wherever possible. We wanted to free up every square inch of space we could.”Lavi Industries was hired to eliminate passenger pain points, create a more organized and efficient queuing process, and overhaul signage and wayfinding systems to create a cohesive passenger experience. After installing new stanchions , barrier rails, and signage, the resulting experience has been well-received by both passengers and staff.“Old architectural spaces provide unique challenges for modern transportation systems,” said Perry Kuklin, Director of Marketing for Lavi Industries. “Working within the existing space and infrastructure, Lavi Industries was able to maximize passenger flow and create a more organized and efficient boarding process, doubling passenger capacity at many gates. And it seems passengers have taken notice.”To complete the makeover, Lavi Industries created highly visible wayfinding signage, including banner signs and panoramic panels integrated directly into the queues, so passengers would know exactly where to go.About Lavi IndustriesLavi Industries was founded in 1979 for the purpose of providing architectural products, crowd control equipment and signage that meet the highest quality standards for commercial and retail environments. Its queue management products and customer flow technology can be seen worldwide within a broad industry base, including airports, restaurants, government facilities, banks, hotels, and retail stores.



