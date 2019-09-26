Replacement Parts for Strapping Tools Offered On New B2B Industrial Packaging Ecommerce Site

B2B Industrial Packaging just announced an ecommerce site offering a range of industrial packaging supplies, including replacement parts for strapping tools.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging, one of the largest distributors of strapping and related tools in the U.S., just announced an ecommerce site offering a broad range of industrial packaging supplies, including replacement parts for strapping tools identifiable through schematics.

The ability to identify and order a full range of strapping tool replacements parts, coupled with the company’s famously fast delivery and world class client support, is a significant value add over similar sites. Additionally, the company’s existing clients will be able to use the site as a collaborative tool to check availability in real time with their account executives.

B2B Industrial Packaging Vice President of Sales and Marketing Pat Yonkus said, “Delivering the capacity to easily identify and order correct strapping tool parts is a huge help for anyone with the ability to repair the tool themselves—especially for those that need replacement parts immediately. In many cases, we can deliver parts the next day.”

B2B Industrial Packaging also operates three state-of-the-art tool repair facilities.

Anasco, Inc., now a B2B Industrial Packaging Company, has been one of the largest distributors of fastening and packaging systems in the Midwest for 30 years, with an especially deep bench in the construction industry. Anasco and its ecommerce website were acquired by B2B Industrial Packaging in 2015. The new website, builds on the existing Anasco ecommerce site—expanding the product line and offering additional capabilities.

The enhanced site is located at: https://www.anasco.com/. B2B Industrial Packaging Marketing Specialist Caitlin Montgomery oversaw the project.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



