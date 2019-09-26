Reliabilityweb.com Announces IMC-2019 Closing Keynote by Tracey Richardson and Ernie Richardson Experts in Lean Thinking

The International Maintenance Conference (IMC), December 9-12, 2019 Tracey Richardson and Ernie Richardson will present closing keynote, The Toyota Engagement Equation

FORT MYERS, FL, US, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliabilityweb.com has announced the closing keynote speakers for the 34th International Maintenance Conference (IMC-2019), to be held on Marco Island, Florida, December 9-12, 2019, will be Tracey Richardson and Ernie Richardson, co-owners of Teaching Lean, Inc.Tracey Richardson and Ernie Richardson’s closing keynote address, The Toyota Engagement Equation, will demonstrate how to understand and implement continuous improvement thinking in any organization. Given on December 12, 2019, this presentation will be a fitting close for IMC-2019, which is aimed at anyone who is responsible for planning, scheduling, managing or implementing any part of an organization’s maintenance reliability, operational excellence or asset management function. Demonstrating reliability leadership in action, the conference offers clarity for how to make the best reliability decisions to achieve organizational objectives.Tracey and Ernie Richardson strive to develop the capabilities of team members, leadership and executives in Lean Thinking, so that their roles will align with their company’s business plan. Lean Thinking capabilities are vital to sustain the positive relationship between leadership and team members that ensures mutual trust and respect within the culture. Prior to their work with Teaching Lean, Tracey and Ernie worked in management at Toyota, and both have extensive experience with the Toyota Production System and Continuous Improvement. Currently, Tracey and Ernie are both on the faculty at the Lean Enterprise Institute and work with several different colleges across the U.S. with their lean curriculum.In addition to this exciting closing keynote address, IMC-2019 features a keynote address by acclaimed management guru Tom Peters (December 11) and the welcome keynote by Reliabilityweb.com founder Terrence O’Hanlon (December 9). Other conference highlights include panel discussions with leading CEOs and dynamic businesses executives, as well as professional development sessions covering all aspects of reliability, including condition monitoring, machine learning, asset management, operational excellence, precision maintenance, human capital management and competency-based learning. IMC-2019 also offers high-value networking opportunities, including a Welcome Reception, Reliability Leader Networking, the Birds of a Feather program, and open-table breakfast and lunch daily. Participants will have the opportunity meet with the world’s most advanced solution providers offering products, services, training and software.Other learning opportunities at IMC-2019 include two co-located certificate workshops. The Certified Reliability Leader(CRL) Workshop is based on the UptimeElements Framework, and includes pre-course study requirements, training materials, leadership exercises and opportunities for discussion. It is designed to prepare participants to sit for the CRL exam, which will be offered in English and Spanish at the conclusion of the workshop. The Certified Maintenance Manager™ Workshop provides innovative instruction in new ways to think about asset management. Participants will gain a clear understanding of how to align with operational expectations and attain the stability and control that is required to enable maintenance. Breaks and lunches for both workshops coincide with the IMC-2019 schedule, and workshop attendees will be able to participate in all evening social events.IMC-2019 will be held at the beautiful JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, Marco Island, Florida. More information and registration for IMC-2019 is available at www.imc-2019.com To learn more about the Certified Reliability Leader Workshop and exam, or the Certified Maintenance Manager Workshop and exam, visit www.maintenance.org About Reliabilityweb.comSince 1999, Reliabilityweb.com discovers and delivers information on approaches that make the people we serve safer and more successful based on three lines of business:Publishing: Digital and print including Uptime magazine, Reliabilityweb.com Publishing with over 150 book titles, Reliabilityweb.com website in English and Spanish, and Reliability RadioConferences: The RELIABILITY Conference™, Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum, The International Maintenance Conference, and MaximoWorld (A Reliabilityweb Event).Training and Certification: Certified Reliability Leader workshops and certification based on Uptime Elements – A Reliability Framework and Asset Management System; also Certified Maintenance Manager™ workshops and certification, developed by the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP).For more information, please visit www.reliabilityweb.com Reliabilityweb.com, Uptime, The RELIABILITY Conference™, Certified Reliability Leader, Reliability Framework and Asset Management System™, Reliability Radioand Certified Maintenance Manager™ are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Reliabilityweb.com in the USA and in several other countries.



