10th Annual Art-of-Thriving Not-for-Profit Conference Set for October 8

SHORT HILLS, NEW JERSEY, US, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investors Bank will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its successful Art of Thriving Not-for-Profit Conference on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Held at Pines Manor in Edison, N.J. from 8:30 am until noon, the free conference typically draws more than 400 leaders and professionals from not-for-profit organizations across New Jersey.According to Sandy S. Broughton, Investors Bank Vice President and Community Development Officer, working with not-for-profits taught the bank that regardless of economic conditions, many struggle to keep their organizations financially viable, while staying true to their respective mission. The Investors Art of Thriving conference was developed to give not-for-profits an opportunity to network with other professionals and discuss best practices in building alliances with corporations, foundations, and potential donors.“We are thrilled to celebrate this 10th anniversary milestone of our annual conference, and to continue our focus on helping New Jersey’s vibrant not-for-profit sector succeed year after year,” said Broughton. “The conference is aptly named the Art of Thriving, because building and cultivating a thriving not-for-profit truly is an art, requiring creativity, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to the mission.”The conference draws attendees from not-for-profits of all sizes and missions including food banks, services for veterans, senior/healthcare, education, youth development, social services, land trusts, and universities – just to name a few. In addition to learning from industry and business leaders, participants can learn from one another by sharing their best practice or methods they have developed for effectively managing and growing their organizations. New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) President and CEO Michele N. Siekerka, Esq., will keynote this year’s conference. Immediately following the keynote, an expert panel will share their insight on overcoming challenges with innovative solutions.“The visionaries on this panel will share their experience and demonstrate their understanding of the concept of ‘necessity is the mother of invention’,” explained Broughton.The panel will comprise John E. Harmon, Sr., Founder, President and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey; the Executive Director of Maplecrest Moves Charities, Jen Miller; Mindy Scheier, Founder and CEO of Runway of Dreams Foundation; and the Founder and Executive Director of Special Parent Advocacy Group, Nicole Whitfield. The moderator of the panel will be Sally Glick, MBA, Principle and Chief Growth Strategist for Sobel & Co, LLC. Glick has been involved in developing themes for the program and recruiting panelists since the conference’s inception.Although admission to the Art of Thriving Not-for-Profit Conference is free, registration is required because seating is limited. Additional information is available at the Investor Bank website, or by contacting Sandy Broughton at SBroughton@investorsbank.com.About Investors BankInvestors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $27 billion in assets and a network of more than 145 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses.Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.



