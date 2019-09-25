World’s Largest Fuel Cell Heavy Truck Rollout Underway

The Future of Heavy Vehicle Propulsion is Hydrogen

JMC, a Ford Motor Company joint venture, launches Class 8 (42t) fuel cell heavy trucks, powered by Horizon.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies have unveiled the first of the road-certified 42t fuel cell trucks made by Ford Motor Company joint venture company JMC, representing one of the first purpose-built Class 8 fuel cell trucks in the world. With around 1.3 million new heavy trucks hitting China’s roads every year, it is crucial to remove dependence on fossil fuels in this vehicle category, where each truck is estimated to emit around 120t of CO2 annually.

As delegates prepare to descend on the 2019 International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Congress in Rugao, it’s timely that Horizon, Jiening New Energy and partners have commenced delivery of the first 20 units of 42t trucks to be supplied as part of an aggressive plan to deploy at least 2,000 zero emission trucks within a few years.

The Horizon-led deployment of the JMC trucks will be easily the largest fuel cell heavy duty truck fleet in the world and a significant step forward in clean mobility for heavy vehicles. With driving range up to 500km, the fuel cell trucks already offer great utility for busy logistics operations. However, Horizon is now busy designing the next generation zero emission heavy trucks with a driving range of 1,600km.

Heavy vehicles are a hotbed of activity in global efforts to decarbonize transport systems, with full-size, Class 8 trucks offering enormous potential for reduction in undesirable air emissions from diesel engines. Long-haul and port trucks are highly suited to fuel cell electric propulsion, with hydrogen offering long driving ranges and quick refill, with daily operations that are no different to traditional combustion-engine trucks.

Horizon has been rolling out progressively larger fuel cell systems working with several vehicle partners, and recently commenced high-volume production of the highest power PEM fuel cells in the world, suited to heavy vehicles, trains, ships and port equipment. Single stacks capable of 300kW are scheduled for release in 2020.

Mr. George Gu, Chairman of Horizon Group, commented “Here our 150kW fuel cells are deployed in a scenario where the operational and economic drivers for hydrogen are strong. Such deployments justify our investment in new facilities with a capacity of 10,000 large fuel cell systems per year. Our partner Jiening New Energy chose Horizon to get the trucks to market quickly, powered by high quality fuel cells that have been proven in other vehicle platforms.”

About Horizon:

Horizon is a fuel cell pioneer and global leader in fuel cell commercialization, having been engaged in fuel cell R&D for 16 years. Horizon supplies a full range of fuel cell systems, from low power air-cooled fuel cells through to high power automotive systems over 100kW, and containerized MW-scale fuel cell power plants. Horizon has deep IP in all core technologies of PEM fuel cells, from catalyst, membrane electrode, bipolar plates and stacks, to system control.

Visit www.horizonfuelcell.com or contact Craig Knight, craig@horizonfuelcell.com.



