Dr. Joy Kong of Chara Biologics and the Thea Center for Regenerative Medicine to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since time immemorial, men and women who suffered with pains, various health conditions and fading beauty have looked for solutions to turn back time and the ravages of aging. While Cleopatra took special baths and Hollywood stars underwent the scalpel, we now know that the real answer lies in hard science! Doctors like Joy Kong are leading the revolution in regenerative medicine, providing our bodies with the biological intelligence to signal it to return to a fresher, more youthful state—and that covers everything from smoother and more radiant skin, to optimal vascular circulation, recovering brain activity after a stroke, and even telling a cancer cell to cease its expansion.

“They call me The Awakener” Dr. Kong jokes, “because I have the tools to awaken cells and parts of the body, and that guides people towards greater vitality and longevity.”

Dr. Kong is the founder and director of the Thea Center for Regenerative Medicine which is constantly addressing the complex interlinking factors that contribute to declines in the aging process. Dr. Kong and her proteges have achieved remarkable success using regenerative medicine treatments, cultivated from the latest in science and technology. She has consulted with regenerative medicine experts from around the world and lectured extensively on the subject of stem cells. She utilizes these cells herself to enhance her vitality, and seeks to help a great many more, noting that making a real difference is what first led her to become a physician. The Center’s name Thea comes from a Greek word for light, and this awesome doctor brings things to light--especially the idea that that future of medicine lies in our origins.

In order to pursue her dreams, Dr. Kong had to leave China, and she has written a memoir about those years and her difficult journey. It is titled Tiger of Beijing and the doctor admits she is very much like a tiger. She is bright, with a nature that centers on constant and focused pursuits.

In this last part of her extended radio series, Dr. Kong is going to help listeners grasp all the realities of stem cell therapies—the evidence-based science, the concentration and purity of formulation, the claims one can and cannot make when it comes to changing the course of disease or health. She is also going to tell us more about her new book, what inspired it, and how this memoir can help others to rise above adversity and stick to their goals. These are deep and fascinating subjects, but Dr. Kong’s Joy-ful manner make it all so entertaining to learn.

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Joy Kong in Interviews on Fridays at 2:00pm, first with Jim Masters on September 27th and then with Doug Llewelyn on October 25th, November 1st and 8th

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about Dr. Kong visit her websites https://charabiologics.com and https://theacrm.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.