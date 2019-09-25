Innovation and Change Management Firm Announces Design Leader to Speak at Design Thinking Conference

Stonehill, the premier strategy and innovation firm, is rounding out its speaking roster for their upcoming conference.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, the premier strategy and innovation firm, is rounding out its speaking roster for their upcoming conference. Dwayne Edwards, a nationally respected design leader and product manager with Volvo, will be presenting at The Design Thinking and Customer Experience Summit in Tampa, FL on Oct. 25th. His discussion centers on advancing Design Thinking to improve customer experience as part of a series of experts focusing on national trends in Design Thinking, customer experience, and change management across industries.

The summit is one of the first Design Thinking conferences to be held in the U.S. Southeast and one of only a handful of such conferences in the United States. Taking place Oct. 25, 2019 at the University of South Florida’s Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS) in Tampa, FL, the conference will bring together experts and leaders from throughout the country to share their experiences and insights on the impact of human-centered design on businesses’ bottom lines.

Mr. Edwards is a Product Manager at Volvo Cars of North America where he develops innovative products that focus on enhancing the customer experience. Through his background in The United States Marine Corps, he developed a strong passion for leadership and team development. In his work at Volvo Cars, he focuses heavily on the people behind the product, using Design Thinking to find innovative solutions that consider both the employees and the customers. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Yale School of Management and is passionate about building new products and business models that create value and reach customers in new and exciting ways.

“Stonehill has organized a wonderful opportunity to bring together industry leaders in Design Thinking,” said Dwayne Edwards. “I’m pleased to be a part of such an innovation-focused event.”

“I’m excited that Dwayne can bring such a wealth of knowledge to our summit,” said Troy Atlas, President of Stonehill. “The automobile industry is a leader in utilizing Design Thinking to enhance the customer experience, so it will be exciting to hear what Dwayne has to share.”

Visit the summit website at https://www.designcxsummit.com/.

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a customer experience and innovation consultancy. Stonehill helps the world’s most interesting brands to understand their customers, create unforgettable experiences, and accelerate growth. Our teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts that give us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as a Finalist for Emerging Business of the Year, the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for Startup of the year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.

Visit the Stonehill website at https://www.stonehillinnovation.com/



