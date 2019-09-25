Medical Aesthetics Market Size Worth $20.05 Billion by 2024 | CAGR: 10.50%: Infinium Global Research

Medical Aesthetics Market

Medical Aesthetics Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.50% During the Forecast Period to Reach USD 20.02 Billion By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report "Medical Aesthetics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024” The global medical aesthetics market is projected to reach approximately USD 20.05 billion by 2024 from USD 9.96 billion in 2017 with a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.

Aspiring Population to Groom their Physical Appearance

Increasing the adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures are the major factors that drive the growth of the medical aesthetics market across the globe. Increasing geriatric population, rising self-desire among the young and aspiring population to groom their physical appearance are the other key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, facial deformation due to accidents, growing public awareness about cosmetic procedures, and rising demand for aesthetic treatments among men also boost the growth of the market. Additionally, accessibility to technologically advanced and user-friendly products fuels the growth of the medical aesthetics market. However, lack of trained specialists, clinical risks and complications related to medical aesthetic procedures are some of the major factors that may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, advancement in laser technology creates an opportunity for the growth of the market in the next few years.

Facial Aesthetics Segment Holds the Maximum Market Share

The global medical aesthetics market is segmented based on products. On the basis of products, the medical aesthetics market is fragmented into facial aesthetics, laser-based medical aesthetics, dental implants, and breast implants. Among all, the facial aesthetics segment holds the maximum market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing patient demand and willingness to undergo facial aesthetic treatments. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population across the globe and rising disposable income and spending capabilities are the other key factors that boost the market share of the facial aesthetics segment.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

In terms of region, the medical aesthetics market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all-region, North America holds the largest market share and is estimated to dominate medical aesthetics market over the forecast period. This is mainly due to medical tourism, the high adoption rate of novel technologies and growing health awareness. Furthermore, the intensive presence of big and branded companies also boosts the growth of the market in the North American region. Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a beneficial rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing consumer awareness and interest in aesthetic procedures. Furthermore, increasing elderly population, rising healthcare expenditure, and advanced technologies also fuel the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

The global medical aesthetics market comprises with the players such as Ellman International, 3M Healthcare, Cynosure, Bioha Laboratories, Allergan, Merz Aestehtics, GROUPE SEBBIN, Nobel Biocare, Straumann and Establishment Labs.



