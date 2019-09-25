Diamond Aircraft’s presentation released for the Military Flight Training Conference in 2 weeks

Senior representative from the Royal Canadian Air Force will be speaking at the Military Flight Training Conference in London, next month

SMi reports: Diamond Aircraft set to sponsor, exhibit and present at the Military Flight Training Conference, in London this October

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is less than 2 weeks left until the 8th Annual Military Flight Training Conference, which will commence on the 9th-10th October 2019 in London. The event will be a great opportunity to take part in front-line discussions with a view to maximising military flight training capabilities for the fast-jet, fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft of the 21st century, addressing key updates and critical issues surrounding the topic of Military Flight Training.This year, SMi are pleased to have Diamond Aircraft and Leonardo as sponsors , along with expert speakers from many countries including Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Sweden, UK, and USA.SMi Group caught up with Mr Martin Scherrer, the Head of Flight Operations at Diamond Aircraft to discuss his role, current projects, future outlook and the upcoming conference.Snapshot of Martin’s interview:What do you see are the key challenges in the flight training market? More budget constraints while assets need to keep up with technology innovation“Requirements for training aircraft are increasing with capabilities of fighter aircraft, but budgets on the other hand are getting compromised. Although the average fleet age is pretty high, upgrades (e.g. avionics) have been the only option for certain clients as new aircraft are simply too expensive. That’s why Diamond has developed a state-of-the art basic trainer that complies with modern flight training requirements at a competitive price tag.”Where do you see the market in the next 3 years?"With increasing budgetary constraints, the market is certainly moving to more cost-efficient training platforms. As most of the current basic trainers are approaching their service lifetime, we will see a strong competition over the next years, where operating cost will be of high priority. Service Providers might also play an important role, as certain customers prefer to pay for their hours instead of acquiring and owning the aircraft, in order to have more precise budgetary planning..."For the full speaker interview and the two-day agenda, visit the event website at www.militaryflight-training.com/ein10 Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, Aircontact Group Sweden AB, Army Training and Recruiting Agency, Austrian Air Force, Austrian Armed Forces, Babcock Aerospace Ltd, Brazilian Air Force, CAE, Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH, European Defence Agency, French Air Force, GAF Engineering Training Centre, Hungarian Air Force, Inter-European Air Forces Academy, Joint Helicopter Command, Army Air Corps, KF Aerospace, Luftwaffe (GAF), NATO AIRCOM, OCCAR-EA, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Republic of Singapore Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, Swedish Air Force, The Czech Air Force HQ, Thinke Company Ltd, UAE Military Attaché Office, US Air Force Reserve, and more.With less than two weeks remaining until the conference, places are highly limited. Interested parties are advised to register soon to secure a place. Register at www.militaryflight-training.com/ein10 Military Flight Training 20199th – 10th OctoberLondon, UKSponsored by: Diamond Aircraft and LeonardoFor exhibition and sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



