Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market Overview by 2024 | Boston Scientific, Coherex Medical, & St Jude Medical

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market

The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global left atrial appendage closure device market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report "Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024.” The left atrial appendage closure device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.6% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Sample Industry Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1311

Increasing Geriatric Population Across the Globe

Increasing the occurrence of atrial fibrillation is the key factor driving the growth of the left atrial appendage closure device market globally. Furthermore, the growing adoption of minimally invasive therapies and increasing geriatric population across the globe are some other factors that boost the growth of the market. However, the high cost of LAA devices and strict government regulations towards LAA closure systems may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in LAA closure devices creates an opportunity for the growth of the market in the next few years.

Endocardial LAA Closure Devices is Anticipated to Hold a Large Market Share

The global left atrial appendage closure device is segmented based on product type and end-user. On the basis of type, the left atrial appendage closure device market is segmented on epicardial LAA closure device and endocardial LAA closure device. Endocardial LAA closure devices segment holds the maximum market share during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the availability of endocardial LAA closure devices. Some of the endocardial LAA closure devices such as lambre laa closure system, occlutech laa occluder, amplatzer cardiac plug, and amplatzer amulet device, and wavecrest laao system contributes the majority of the total appendage closure market. By end-user, the global market is fragmented into hospitals, heart clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment is leading the market share due to increasing approval of LAA closure devices and approval for safe and competent occlusion of the left atrial appendage.

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1311

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

In terms of region, the left atrial appendage closure device market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America holds the largest market share and is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing occurrence of cardiovascular disorders, rising awareness among people, and increasing government initiative in the region. The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a beneficial rate due to the rapid development in healthcare infrastructure. Some of the developing countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asian countries are attractive markets for left atrial appendage closure devices.

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Industry: Competitive Analysis

The global left atrial appendage closure device market comprises the players such as Boston Scientific, Coherex Medical, St Jude Medical, Articure, Dune Medical Devices, Sentreheart Inc., Abbott Laboratories and Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen). These companies are engaged in implementing business expansion strategies and research activities to introduce technologically advanced devices.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market”

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the left atrial appendage closure device.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.