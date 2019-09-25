Glenair and MITRE Corporation sign up to Mobile Deployable Communications 2020

Mobile Deployable Communications Conference 2020

SMi Group Reports: Glenair and MITRE Corporation to present at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw on the 30th and 31st January 2020

WARSAW, POLAND, September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13th annual Mobile Deployable Communications Conference will commence on 30th-31st January 2020. The event is supported by the Polish Army and will feature high class presentations by renowned regional presenters from Poland, Romania, Lithuania and NATO. The two-day agenda aims to bring together leading program managers, strategic decision-makers, industry experts and thought leaders from Eastern Europe and further afield to explore the latest developments in communications technology.Register by Monday 30th September to save £400 with the early bird discount. Registrations can be made at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/einpr3 This is the only conference which focuses on CIS in the Eastern European operational environment through briefs from key regional partners and their international allies.Ahead of the event, various updates have been confirmed including:Two new speakers from MITRE Corporation are announced.1) Mr David Michalowicz, Principal, Multi-Disciplinary Systems Engineer, US DoD, MITRE Corporation briefing on ‘Operating in a Degraded, Denied and Disconnected Environment; Winning in the Face of Adversity’ which will cover:• A Systems Thinking model that holistically investigates resilience and the ability to accomplish critical missions when operating under adverse conditions.• Assess operational decision processes, information exchanges and relationships across mission essential functions, tasks, operational plans, networks and systems.• Conditions of adversity will drive mitigation strategies, PACE plans, continuity of operations plans and inform future investment decisions.2) Mr Ryan Hall, Data Scientist and US Army Europe G-6 Task Leader, US Army Europe, MITRE Corporation briefing on ‘Analyzing Resiliency of Tactical Network Architectures for Modernization’ which will cover:• How can we quantify the resiliency of the current tactical network architecture? – a better understanding allows for smarter and more effective solutions.• Through which vectors is the architecture most vulnerable? What are the most critical pieces of the infrastructure?• What solutions for modernization offer the most impact or value to mitigate vulnerabilities and improve theatre resiliency?• Our work focuses on how we quantify the resiliency of the current architecture for various mission cases. The “dynamic” changes we are making allow us to see the impact over time of the loss of infrastructure. This informs us of the impact certain nodes have on the execution of the mission and where money and time should be spent. Then, given a portfolio of modernization options, along with costing / implementation analyses, the model can be run with the new capabilities to determine the optimal route to take.SMi are also delighted to announce Glenair as a new sponsor, where they will be speaking and exhibiting at the event in which the presentation details will be confirmed soon.The full brochure, speaker line up and past attendee list is available for download from the event website at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/einpr3 -- END –Mobile Deployable Communications ConferenceWarsaw, Poland30-31 January 2020Sponsored by Black Diamond Advanced Technology (BDATech) and GlenairFor Sponsors/Exhibitors: contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 / smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor Delegates/Groups: contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 / jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



