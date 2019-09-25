Traci Davis Files Legal Action Against Washoe County School District

Former Washoe County Superintendent Files Suit Against Washoe County School District and School Board

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:Contact: Phillip E. Thompsonthompsonpe@diverseengagement.comSeptember 23, 2019Traci Davis Files Legal Action Against Washoe County School DistrictOn Friday, September 6th, Traci Davis, the former Superintendent of the Washoe County School District, filed suit against the District, the Board of Trustees, and Board President Katie Holland for wrongful termination. In this action, Ms. Davis challenges the factual, legal and administrative basis of her termination, including only being allowed 20 minutes to respond to the false and unsupported allegations made by the District. Ms. Davis emphatically denies those allegations.In her action, Ms. Davis makes claims of breach of contract, breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, violation of the state Open Meeting law by the Board of Trustees, violation of her federal and state constitutional rights, and civil conspiracy. Ms. Davis seeks contractual, compensatory and punitive damages. As promised, Ms. Davis has moved this matter to a neutral court for a fair hearing with a fair and impartial judge.Ms. Davis appreciated her time as Superintendent of the Washoe County School District. Through her leadership, Washoe County Schools were well on their way to the goal of a 90% graduation rate by the year 2020 ("90 by 20") set by Ms. Davis. In 2018, under her leadership the District achieved an 84% graduation rate, which represented a full 16-point improvement from 2012. Her leadership was also instrumental in the District successfully obtaining much needed capital funding, which lead to the construction of three new schools as well as numerous capital improvements to other schools throughout the District. These and other actions were taken to improve the learning environment for students throughout Washoe County.Ms. Davis wants to thank the community, family, and friends that have continued to reach out to her throughout this process and encouraged her to contest this wrongful termination and attack on her personal and professional character. She goes on to state that “it has been an honor to be a part of our Washoe County staff. The data will always positively represent my tenure as Superintendent of the Washoe County School District. We addressed historical inequities; closed achievement gaps for our most marginalized students and improved graduation rates across the board. I will continue my work as a champion for equal education opportunity for all students, not only in this state, but around this country. I will warmly remember my time and the people within the Washoe County School District.”###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.