Loudoun County NAACP Press Conference on Loundoun County Public School Discrimination Investigation

State of Virginia's Office of the Attorney General has accepted the NAACP Loudoun Branch’s complaint of discrimination against Loudoun County Public Schools

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release: Loudoun CountyIn a landmark investigation, The State of Virginia's Office of the Attorney General, Division of Human Rights has accepted the NAACP Loudoun Branch’s complaint of discrimination and is currently investigating Loudoun County Public Schools under the Virginia Human Rights Act.Chartered on March 24, 1940 around the issue of education, the NAACP Loudoun Branch, has advocated for over 80 years to ensure equity in education in Loudoun County Public Schools. The NAACP Loudoun Branch will hold a press conference to discuss The Office of the Attorney General’s unprecedented NOTICE OF CHARGE OF DISCRIMINATION.When: Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 6:00pmWhere: Loudoun County Public School Administration Building21000 Education Court Ashburn, Virginia 20148 (2nd Floor, Room 200)***NAACP Loudoun Branch will also join with Loudoun County Public Schools for Town Hall Meeting On Equity on Thursday, November 14, 2019, 6:30PM to 8:30PM at Riverside High School located at 19019 Upper Belmont Place, Leesburg, Virginia***



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.