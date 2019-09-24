ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features Wonder Woman CEO & Public Speaker Gina Soleil

GINA SOLEIL Founder of Wonder Woman CEO

ACC Global NEWS features Gina Soleil of Wonder Woman CEO on Women, Overcoming Adversity, Confidence and Success

With incredible life experiences which include failure, success & preseverance, Gina Soleil's knowledge & life experience IS the breath of fresh air emerging women today need for motivation & success” — ACC NEWS RESEARCH DEPARTMENT

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACC GLOBAL MEDIA Wonder Woman CEO Minneapolis, MNACC NEWS Interview with Gina Soleil, on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th 2019 at 12PM (12:00 p.m. EST.)Contact: Gina SoleilPhone: 1 (612)-930-2725Email:Gina@WonderWomanCeo.ComWebsite: WWW.WONDERWOMANCEO.COM ACC Global NEWS features Gina Soleil of Wonder Woman CEO on Women, Overcoming Adversity, Confidence and SuccessACC News Talk Radio Spotlights Gina SoleilMinneapolis, MN – Life can be unpredictable. All the glory in the world can be at your fingertips and in one instant, it can be taken away. Perseverance and persistence are keys to achieving the most ambitious of dreams. We all face adversity, obstacles and at times, disappointment. How we choose to react in these moments can define us as human beings… and it only makes success taste that much sweeter when we overcome the challenges that are thrust upon us. Executive Coach, Motivational Speaker and Author Gina Soleil is living and breathing proof that one can survive, thrive and enjoy the ride that is the rollercoaster of life.Along Gina’s personal journey, she’s tasted sweet success and has eaten her share of humble pie. She experienced years as a successful consultant, earning upwards of $250 an hour to times where she struggled to find temp work at $12 an hour. Gina went from elite social club memberships to having to borrow money from family and friends just to make ends meet and support her daughter. This story could’ve ended tragically. But Gina chose to drive forward and credits the help of many others in her success.Overqualified for many of the jobs for which she applied, a recruiter that she worked with completely revamped her resume by simplifying it to present her as a more qualified candidate. Eventually, Gina landed a job, dug herself out of a financial hole and got back on her feet. With the foundation of Wonder Woman CEO, she’s here to affirm to women at all stages of life, that they’re unstoppable and can overcome any obstacle in their way.With a global reach, Gina works with groups and individuals in person, by video conferencing and by phone. She incorporates a blend of techniques into her sessional work and online programs that include hypnotherapy and neuroscientific modalities. Perhaps most important, Gina brings a refreshingly honest and direct approach to her clients to find out what her clients want and what they need to get there.“I have the ability to help women change core beliefs that get in the way of success. I help them go deep inside themselves so they can remove obstacles and achieve big goals and dreams. You only can take somebody as deep as you have gone yourself. I’m able to take women from a healing perspective deeper than most. When you do that, that’s when the transformation happens,” exclaims Soleil.“The women I work with are what I call Emerging Corporate Warriors and Maverick Entrepreneurs. They know they’re here for something big, to make an impact on the world. When they’re ready, I’m here to help them live that mission and experience their big breakthrough. Remember to breathe, Wonder Woman. You got this.”Gina Soleil will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio www.blogtalkradio.com/Accglobalmedia on Wednesday, September 25th at 12pm EST. For more information about Gina Soleil visit www.WonderWomanCeo.com email Gina@WonderWomanCeo.com or call (612) 930-2725.Thank you for sharing this vital information with your clients, network of colleagues and co-workers! Please tune in at show tab below.



