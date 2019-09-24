Private Jet Charter Company New Flight Charters Grows 14.5% Summer 2019 Year-Over-Year, August Soars 18.0%

Private jet charter departing Jackson Hole Airport with New Flight Charters Celebrating 15 Years of Premier Private Jet Charters and Aviation Leadership.

Company Outpaces Industry Results as Charters of Super-Midsize and Heavy Jets Rocket 36 Percent

JACKSON, WYO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Flight Charters, a nationwide leader in on-demand private jet charters since 2004, announced an 18.8% year-over-year increase for August and an 14.5% year-over-year increase for the summer months, June-July-August.By comparison the Part 135 charter industry as a whole declined -1.1% for August and lost ground every month but July (+1.7%) thus far in 2019, according to industry TraqPak data released by ARGUS International.Floating FleetsThe company attributes the increases in part to improved charter pricing options from the growth of “floating fleet” aircraft availability with reduced one-way pricing that are typically better than standard charter quotes, jet cards and memberships for one-way flights or roundtrips over many days. Currently 435 floating fleet aircraft from 39 operators are available to flyers.Flyers choose their specific aircraft from an array of options and quotes for each flight, sourced per their own preferences for each trip including size, age, make, ratings and amenities, and pay as they go; no membership fee or advance bulk purchase commitment.By Aircraft Category2019 year-to-date, charter demand has moved generally up the aircraft scale. Super-midsize and heavy jets climbed a combined 36%, while midsize jets descended 7%. Light jets were level and Turboprop demand declined 20%.New Flight Charters has averaged 13.2% annual grown since 2004 with a renowned, long-tenured staff, and was named to the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll as a fastest growing U.S. company four separate years.The company is the most-accredited charter company in the U.S. and a recognized ARGUS-Registered Broker- one of just thirty-nine ARGUS-rated charter brokers worldwide, and an approved member of the international Air Charter Association- one of only five in the U.S.About New Flight ChartersCelebrating its 15th Anniversary in 2019, New Flight Charters arranges custom domestic and international private flights with top-rated aircraft, a Best Price Guarantee and perfect safety history. The company is the most accredited in the industry; both ARGUSand Wyvernregistered, Rated A+ and Accredited by the BBB, ACA-approved, rated D&B Gold, named to the Inc. 5000 four consecutive years and is a SAM-Registered U.S. Government Contractor. Fliers choose from the top aircraft makes, models and quotes every flight, from the largest jet charter listings including floating fleets and empty legs . New Flight Charters serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.Jet Charter Colorado by New Flight Charters is the complete Colorado jet charter resource and includes all 112 charter aircraft based in the state from 36 FAA-certified operators. Most popular are floating fleet aircraft available to or from Colorado with reduced point-to-point pricing, and available empty legs. The company is a specialist in charter flights to Aspen, Eagle-Vail , Telluride and Steamboat Springs, as well as the Denver-Front Range area.Jackson Hole Jet Charter is the company’s local resource for private charter information and charter flights to and from Jackson Hole and the northern Rockies. Featured are full-industry charter availabilities of empty legs, floating fleet aircraft with special pricing, the full fleet of regionally based aircraft and charter jets transient at Jackson Hole Airport.New Flight Charters was founded in 2004 by pilot, aircraft owner and air charter entrepreneur Rick Colson (@rickcolson) whose combined background in private aviation, business administration and upscale service contributed to launching leading service providers for private fliers as well as jet charter brokers.For charter quotes or information nationwide, call (800) 732-1653. For Colorado charter information and quotes, call (303) 729-1444. For charter information to or from Jackson Hole, WY call (307) 734-7751.



