ERISA and Investment Management Law Attorney Kim Shaw Elliot Joins Preeminent ERISA Law Firm’s St. Louis Office

The Wagner Law Group announces that Kim Shaw Elliott, an attorney specializing in ERISA and investment management law, joined the firm's St. Louis office.

Kim is a recognized expert in in her fields of practice with an extraordinarily unique wealth and depth of experience; we are excited that she will be joining us.” — Marcia Wagner

BOSTON, MA, USA, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston, MA, October 1, 2019 – Marcia Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , widely renowned as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, is pleased to announce that Kim Shaw Elliott , an outstanding attorney specializing in ERISA and investment management law, has joined the firm as Of Counsel in its St. Louis office. “Kim is a recognized expert in in her fields of practice with an extraordinarily unique wealth and depth of experience; we are excited that she will be joining us,” says Ms. Wagner.Kim Shaw Elliott is an ERISA investment lawyer, engaging in a multi-disciplinary practice helping clients successfully navigate the complex intersection of ERISA, securities law, broker-dealer regulation and tax regulation. Ms. Elliott represents broker-dealers, investment advisors, insurance companies and other entities nationwide, with a focus on fiduciary responsibility and best practices. She brings a business leader’s perspective to the practice of law, having served as an executive responsible for advisory services to retirement plans, as well as a chief compliance officer. As general counsel of industry leading broker-dealer/investment advisor firms, Ms. Elliott navigated through extensive claims litigation, multi-state regulatory actions and errors and omissions disputes, and presented actionable plans and guidance for compliant sales, operations, product development and customer service.Ms. Elliott is a three-time graduate of Washington University in St. Louis, where she earned her JD, LLM, and executive MBA. She is a member of the Compliance and Legal Division of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (“SIFMA”), was named President Emeritus of the Association of Corporate Counsel (St. Louis), chaired the Employee Benefits Committee of the Missouri Bar, and is a frequent speaker on employee benefits and securities-related topics. Ms. Elliott is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Missouri. She formerly held Series 7, 66 and 24 securities licenses.The Wagner Law Group:The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for over two decades and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 36 attorneys in 10 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers list for 2019. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits and is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.



