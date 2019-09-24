HHS Secretary Azar Statement on 2020 Medicare Advantage Rate Decrease

Ahead of this fall’s Medicare Open Enrollment, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced on Tuesday that, on average, Medicare Advantage premiums in 2020 are expected to decline 23 percent from 2018 while plan choices, benefits and enrollment continue to increase.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement:

“President Trump has promised American patients a system with affordable, personalized healthcare, a system that puts you in control, provides peace of mind, and treats you like a human being, not a number. That is what CMS has been delivering with its improvements to Medicare Advantage: lower costs, more options, and benefits tailored to patients’ needs. This proven record of success—decreasing premiums in both Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D—contrasts with proposals for a total government takeover of healthcare, which would destroy options such as Medicare Advantage that seniors increasingly choose.”

To read both English and Spanish versions of CMS’s full release visit:

