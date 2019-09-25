NiceLabel announces new VP APAC

Chris Walsh, NiceLabel CEO Thomas Beyer, VP APAC, NiceLabel NiceLabel labeling software

Thomas Beyer, AIDC industry veteran, will help drive digital transformation of labeling industry in APAC

NiceLabel is increasingly the platform of choice for end-users and for channel partners that want to seize the opportunity of digital transformation of labeling.” — Chris Walsh, NiceLabel CEO

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, September 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NiceLabel, a leading global developer of label design software and label management systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Beyer in the position of Vice President APAC. His addition further builds on NiceLabel’s continuous growth globally and enforces its customer and partner support in the APAC region.“The shift from label design applications to next generation label management systems, including SaaS-based Label Cloud, has resulted in significant growth for NiceLabel in recent years. NiceLabel is increasingly the platform of choice for end-users and for channel partners that want to seize the opportunity of digital transformation of labeling and use NiceLabel software to build a successful business. Thomas Beyer has an outstanding record in establishing and growing companies and business units; his knowledge, skills and attitude will verify Thomas as the best choice to foster partner and customer relationships to support NiceLabel’s growth in APAC region and on a global scale,” said Chris Walsh, NiceLabel CEO.With over 20 years of experience as an international high-growth technology business leader, Thomas Beyer founded NiceLabel operations in Germany and has been a vital member of the NiceLabel international leadership team since 2008. In his recent capacity as VP EMEA Sales, he structured and developed NiceLabel’s sales division, bringing it to the next level of growth.“NiceLabel’s continuous investment in strengthening our global technology advantage and our presence in global markets has resulted in impressive growth figures over the last years. Our future-proof label management solutions that maximize value for businesses and their partners by giving them a single, scalable platform to manage all their global labeling and marking management needs, set us and our channel partners ahead of our competitors and is driving accelerated demand in all markets – from small businesses through to global enterprise customers. I am delighted to take on the new challenge and contribute to NiceLabel’s enhanced growth in APAC and globally,” stated Thomas Beyer, NiceLabel VP APAC.***Established in 1993, NiceLabel is a leading global developer of label design software and label management systems that help companies of all sizes improve the quality, speed and efficiency of their labeling, while reducing cost. With the help of our label management systems, organizations are able to digitally transform their entire label printing and production process. The result is a leaner, more agile operation that enables companies to respond more quickly to changing market conditions and requirements, get products to market faster and compete more effectively in the sectors where they do business. Through its headquarters in the EU (Slovenia) and global offices in Germany, USA, Singapore and China, NiceLabel serves and supports its clients around the world with technology at the forefront of market demand.

