Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size Worth $2.90 Billion by 2024 | CAGR: 9.3%: Infinium Global Research

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market

The Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is Projected at a CAGR of 9.3% During Forecast Period to Reach USD 2.90 Billion by 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report "Bariatric Surgery Devices Market (Procedure - Sleeve Gastrectomy, RY Gastric Bypass, Adjustable Gastric Band, Intra Gastric Balloon, and Others; Devices - Surgical Stapler, Gastric Band, Gastric Balloon, and Others (Sutures); End-user - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Clinics): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024.” The bariatric surgery devices market is projected to reach approximately USD 2.90 billion by 2024 from USD 1.56 billion in 2017 with a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1389

Increasing the Occurrence of Diabetes

Growth in obesity patients, growing incidences of type-2 diabetes and heart diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the bariatric surgery devices market across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight in 2016 and of these, over 650 million people were obese. Furthermore, increasing the occurrence of diabetes also plays a key role in the growth of the market. However, high costs related to the surgery may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing adoption of these surgeries in the emerging markets creates an opportunity for the growth of the bariatric surgery devices market in the next few years.

Gastric Bypass Segment Holds the Largest Market Share

The global bariatric surgery devices market is segmented based on devices, procedures, and end-user. Based on devices, the global bariatric surgery devices market is divided into surgical Stapler, gastric Band, gastric balloon, and others. By procedure, the global market is fragmented into sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, adjustable gastric band, Intra gastric balloon, and other procedures. Among all, gastric bypass segment is estimated to dominate the global market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growing preference for gastric bypass surgeries and gastric bypass diet worldwide. On the basis of end-user, the bariatric surgery devices market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and clinics.

Enquire About this Premium Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/1389

North America Holds the Largest Maximum Market Share

In terms of region, the global bariatric surgery devices market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America holds the largest market share and is estimated to dominate the bariatric surgery devices market during the forecast period owing to the growing number of obese population in the region. Furthermore, the availability of better healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about bariatric surgery also boosts the growth of the market in the North American region. The United States is leading the bariatric surgery devices market in the North American region. Europe is the second-largest region in the bariatric surgery devices market. The high obese population along with the rising amount of chronic diseases and booming healthcare sector are the major factors for the growth of the market in the European region. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at a beneficial rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased intake of a high-calorie diet and preserved food in the region. Furthermore, increasing patient awareness about obesity and its related chronic diseases also fuels market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The bariatric surgery devices market comprises with the players such as Covidien Plc., Allergan Inc., Cousin Biotech, TransEnterix Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GI Dynamics Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., USGI Medical Inc., SemiLEDs Ltd., and Mediflex Surgical Procedures. The growth in the obese population and increasing patient awareness levels, few other smaller players are anticipated to enter into the market in the future.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Bariatric Surgery Devices Market”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.