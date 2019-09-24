Full speaker line up announced for the Diversity in Energy Summit
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frontier is excited to announce the full speaker list and schedule for their upcoming Diversity in Energy Summit in London, Tuesday, 8 October held at the IET London - Savoy Place.
An event shaped to tackle the topics of diversity, inclusion and empowerment in the global energy sector.
Hear from key players, decision-makers and experts in the field as they share their views, insights and successes in the areas of diversity, inclusion and empowerment with the aim of highlighting what can be done to progress people and communities within energy companies globally.
This diverse energy industry meeting organised and hosted by Frontier in the heart of London also provides an excellent platform where you can bring your companies’ prominence and visibility directly to the decision-makers and industry professionals.
The Summit will conclude with the London Networking Reception and is open to all registered attendees
Don't miss out on what is guaranteed to be one of the best events on D&I this year. Places are limited and early bird runs out on 30 September.
Speaker Highlights:
Charles Ballantine, Vice President, Exxon Upstream Ventures
Bhavesh Ganesh, Employee & Industrial Relations Manager, Shell UK
Selma Usiku, Exploration Geologist, Azinam
Fiona MacAulay, Chair, Independent Oil & Gas, NED, Coro Energy, Ferrexpo & EPI
Dr Ollie Folayan, Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers
Asif Sadiq MBE, Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, The Telegraph
Katy Heidenreich, Operations Optimisation Manager, Oil & Gas UK
Dr Katerina Garyfalou, CNOOC International
Gwen Parry-Jones OBE, Chief Executive Officer, Magnox
Chi Onwurah, Labour MP, Shadow Minister for Industrial Strategy, Science
• Uncover the leading edge on diversity, inclusion and empowerment in energy
• Hear from energy companies leading the way in diversity
• 25+ world class speakers over 1 day
• High-level C-Suite networking
• Excellent Sponsorship & Exhibition opportunities
• Shape the debate on diversity, inclusion and empowerment in the energy sector
• Attend the London Networking Reception
Attendees
• Energy Company Decision Makers
• Chief Executive Officers
• Heads of Global Capability
• Heads of Diversity & Inclusion
• HR Directors
• Energy Professionals
Conference fees include participation to the events specified, online presentations post-event, refreshments & luncheons and drinks reception.
For more information and to download the full program please visit their website
