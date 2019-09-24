BuzzFeed’s Shari Cleary Uncovers How Tech & Content Helps Moms at M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Shari Cleary,SVP of Research & Brand Planning, BuzzFeed

Technology: The New Mama’s Little Helper

Technology and content continue to make mom’s lives easier by simplifying everyday tasks.” — Shari Cleary, SVP of Research & Brand Planning, BuzzFeed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BuzzFeed ’s SVP of Research & Brand Planning, Shari Cleary will show marketers the opportunities brands and publishers have to use technology, digital, and social media to help moms as they move through their different life stages and children’s ages during her session at M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms Conference . M2Momswill be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus, Cleary’s session will be October 16. It is presented by Fordham’s Center for Positive Marketing and attended by national and global brand marketing executives to learn how to build more business with women and moms.Helping Today’s Moms Deal With Pressure“Regardless of how old their children are,” Cleary explained, “today’s moms feel strong pressure to have it all – climb the corporate ladder or be the perfect stay-at-home parent, make time for family and friends, keep everything at home running smoothly – all while making it look easy in the right outfit. Technology and content continue to make mom’s lives easier by simplifying everyday tasks – from connecting with other moms via social networks, to ordering grocery delivery and finding that perfect outfit. My presentation will show how marketers can leverage these opportunities to build loyalty with today’s moms.”Moms Many Roles“Shari’s session is an integral part of this year’s focus on tech,” according to Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “We’re featuring multiple sessions on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook/Instagram, YouTube Kids, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, JetBlack, and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll explore how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”More 2019 Highlights:“We’re also looking at how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. It includes timely new presentations on the very real differences between millennial moms and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women. And we’re seeing how micro-insights help marketers increase their research ROI and get the most out of their data and info. We’ll also take an in-depth look at the moms market in China. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work. In keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”Shari Cleary Bio:Shari Cleary, Senior Vice President ofResearch, Insights and Brand PlanningBuzzFeedShari Cleary oversees all advertising analytics and measurement for BuzzFeed. Shari uncovers insights that help brands create meaningful campaigns by engaging targeted audiences and driving real world action. She also spearheads BuzzFeed’s data driven thought leadership research to identify industry and audience trends that pioneer the way marketers address business objectives. In her role, Shari also leads efforts to establish accurate and standardized distributed measurement practices that are representative of cross-platform audiences.Prior to BuzzFeed, Shari served as SVP of Strategic Insights & Research for Comedy Central where she oversaw analytics and consumer insights across all the brand’s platforms including digital and linear. She also previously led Viacom’s Digital Strategic Insights & Research team for the company’s Music and Entertainment Group, overseeing digital research and projections across MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Paramount TV and TVLand’s websites, mobile apps and social media accounts. Before Viacom, she held senior research roles at Adobe Omniture and CBS, with early stints in her career at Comscore and ACNielsen. Cleary also previously served as an Executive Board Member for the Digital Analytics Association, co-founded the Media Special Interest Group, and has spoken at numerous industry conferences worldwide.M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Healthline, Foursquare, WongDoody, GfK, The Motherboard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, Tinybeans, Incite, The Female Factor, The Pepper Miller Group, Edison Research, BuzzFeed, Millennial Ad Network, Foundry 360 at Meredith, Snippies, Tiny Tutus and Destination Maternity. M2Momsis proud to support The First 1,000 Days.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019, Pope Auditorium at Fordham UniversityFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.comM2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC.



