Unique New Book on Leadership Nails It

Distills the universe of leadership into three simple dimensions of Abilities, Authority and Character. Uses fascinating images of trees to frame the concepts.

CHESNEE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tree-Dimensional Leadership is a new book recently released by Christian Faith Publishing. It is a unique approach to understanding how leadership affects ourselves and others. The book is written in an easy-to-read, entertaining and engaging style that utilizes simple concepts, colorful images, humor, and Biblical and secular wisdom. It is not a scholarly study, and is not a typical self-help book. Tree-Dimensional Leadership is, well, unique!

All of us have to deal with leaders. Businesses, government, education, communities and even families need competent leaders and positive role models. This book provides a simple concept for viewing and understanding leadership that can be used by anyone from high school students to the upper echelons of executive responsibility. The concepts will help leaders improve their own performance and effectiveness, and can be used equally as well by anyone to evaluate, judge and choose leaders.

The author uses intriguing information about trees and fascinating images to help readers recall everything there is to know about strong leadership. In fact, readers will be reminded of leadership principles on a daily basis, every time they see the trunks, branches and roots of trees.

Available in print and digital format through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iTunes, Kindle and other major outlets. www.amazon.com/author/hartzog www.leadersastrees.com

Dr. Arthur B. Hartzog is a retired college administrator who has experienced and studied leadership in numerous settings for more than half a century. He grew up in a small town in South Carolina, has served in the Air Force, was an administrator at several colleges and universities, and managed a public agency. He is married and has two children (a civil engineer and a nurse) and one grandchild.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.